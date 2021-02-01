METHUEN — The Knights of Columbus St. Monica Council 14725 has teamed up with Tiny Saints to host a contact-free, online fundraiser from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28.
Family and friends can shop from the comfort of home to support this fundraiser. To make a donation go to tinysaints.com and select the organization from the dropdown menu.
With that, 25% of every order from supporters will go directly to the group's fundraiser.
Tiny Saints sells colorful charms, rosaries, plushies, board books and lanyards — all themed around saints. Prices range from $5 to $15. Funds raised will be used to continue charitable support of the parish community.
Methuen woman in college project
METHUEN — Edie Hudson of Methuen, a member of the class of 2022 majoring in civil engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled The History, Management, and Ecology of The Leadmine Mountain and Heins Farm Conservation Properties at Reykjavik, Iceland.
"The WPI project-based curriculum's focus on global studies brings students out of their comfort zones to apply their knowledge to solve real problems for people in communities around the globe," said Professor Kent Rissmiller, interim dean of the WPI Interdisciplinary and Global Studies Division. "Students have the opportunity to learn about a different culture, from the way people live and work to the values they hold to the foods they eat — all valuable perspectives for surviving and thriving in today's global marketplace. They also learn the meaning and magic of teamwork; make a real and meaningful difference; and gain a competitive edge for any resume, or graduate or professional school application."
Salem honored with state award
SALEM, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services recently presented the 2020 Asset Management Awards, established to promote and encourage communities to implement Asset Management Programs.
AMPs are a holistic plan to manage total infrastructure systems over the life cycle of assets in the most cost-effective way.
The 2020 municipal award was presented to the Town of Salem Asset Management Team. The award acknowledges of the work the Salem group has done to develop Salem’s AMP and communicate the value of that AMP to the public.
Animal rescue league is crafty for Valentine’s Day
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Animal Rescue League is offering a Valentine’s Day special that helps homeless cats and dogs at the shelter.
For a donation of at least $10 at sarlnh.org, an employee will send a Valentine’s Day card to a loved one on Feb. 14, letting them know a donation has been made in their honor to help care for rescued animals and find new homes for them.
Temple plans virtual mini-series with authors
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will present a three-part event featuring authors Natan Sharansky and Gil Troy ("Never Alone: Prison, Politics, and My People''), Jonathan Kaufman ("The Last Kings of Shanghai: The Rival Jewish Dynasties that Helped Create Modern China''), and Bernice Lerner ("All the Horrors of War: A Jewish Girl, a British Doctor, and the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen'').
Each event will be held via Zoom. Registration is required, and links are provided.
On Sunday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m., Sharansky, a Soviet dissident, political prisoner and Israeli activist, and historian Gil Troywill explore the relationship between Israel and the Jewish people from multiple perspectives: from prison, from within the Israeli government, and as head of the Jewish Agency. Register at torat-el.org/events/a-conversation-with-authors-natan-sharansky-and-gil-troy.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m., Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Kaufman will deliver an epic, multigenerational story of two rival Jewish dynasties — the Sassoon and Kadoorie families, both originally from Baghdad — who flourished in Shanghai and Hong Kong as 20th century China surged into the modern era. Register at bit.ly/TEJonathanKaufman.
On Sunday, April 11, at 4 p.m., Lerner, senior scholar at Boston University’s Center for Character and Social Responsibility and former dean of adult learning at Hebrew College, links her mother’s story of survival during World War II to that of Brigadier Hugh Llewelyn Glyn Hughes, the first allied medical officer to enter Bergen-Belsen. Register at bit.ly/TEBerniceLerner.
For more information, contact Nancy LaFleur at Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861.