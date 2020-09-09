Region in a Minute: Tropical fun at Methuen Village

METHUEN — Residents of Methuen Village got a first-class ticket to Hawaii in August, with a full month of tropical-themed programs such as a trip to the tropical paradise from the comfort of home. The programming team at Methuen Village hosted a total of 16 Hawaiian-themed events including a pina colada social hour, lessons on native Hawaiian culture, lei making, Hawaiian food taste tests, surfer-inspired yoga, and making all-natural lotion with tropical Hawaiian scents.
The many activities are part of the community’s Grab Your Passport program, which is an immersive program that allows residents to spend one or more days each month virtually traveling to another country or location to explore the history, art, music, sightseeing venues, and cuisine of that destination. Methuen Village residents are also engaged in a virtual road trip USA, learning about the art, music, and food from different states throughout the year.
Methuen Village is an assisted living and Compass Memory Support community overlooking Riverwalk Park and the Spicket River. For more information visit MethuenVillage.com.
Paranormal walk is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project along with Pentucket Paranormal will lead a walk through the "haunted" Hilldale Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Please bring your camera and other paranormal equipment for and evening of intrigue and history.
The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 7:15 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all participants must wear masks.
Tickets are $10 per person and all proceeds go to the Hilldale restoration fund. To reserve your spot, call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Virtual walk-a-thon is Saturday
LAWRENCE — A Heart and Sole Virtual Walk-A-Thon benefiting the agencies of Home Health Foundation, including Merrimack Valley Hospice is planned for Saturday, Sept. 12.
Participants may join the virtual walk on Saturday, or walk one or more days anytime during the month of September while registered as an individual or team.
A $50 Visa gift card will be awarded to the winners of four photo contest categories: Best virtual team photo; best creative sign; best motivational photo; and most scenic walk route.
The total fundraising goal is $70,000 to continue providing a comprehensive continuum of care and services to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay.
To learn more and to register for the Heart and Sole Virtual Walk-A-Thon, visit homehealthfoundation.org/events/walk-a-thon/.
Library hosts virtual programs
LONDONDERRY — Leach Library hosts a pair of virtual programs next month. Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m., patrons can watch a musical performance by songwriter Paul Nelson on the library’s Facebook page.
Also, the library will offer a musical Facebook performance by Stacey Peasley, also available Sept. 14 through Sept. 18.
Check the Leach Library’s Facebook page on Monday, September 14 for the links. To access the library’s Facebook page, visit the Leach Library website at londonderrynh.org/leach-library then select the “Facebook” link from the blue menu on the left side of the page.
Nature walk planned
HAVERHILL — The trustees of Tattersall Farm will hold a nature walk at the farm, 542 North Broadway, on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m.
The focus of the walk will be September wildflowers and fruits. Naturalist Roland "Boot" Boutwell, will lead the walk. Group size will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis per state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Tattersall Farm parking lot.
Come celebrate the season with a walk through meadow and forest at Tattersall Farm. The walk will begin with a little poetry and lore surrounding the autumn equinox and talk about why we have seasons and why the length of days changes. The group will explore the different habitats of Tattersall Farm, how to identify several common plants and discuss how they have been used historically by native Americans, colonials and modern folk. Pre-registration is not necessary. Just show up. A $10 donation is suggested.