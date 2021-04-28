Region in a Minute: UMass Lowell dedicates campus space

LOWELL — On April 23, UMass Lowell paid tribute to its first chancellor with the unveiling of a space on campus dedicated in his memory.
Known as the “Father of UMass Lowell,” William Hogan served the university in nearly every capacity – as a professor, department head, college dean, vice president, president and chancellor – through all of the university’s modern incarnations over more than 40 years.
Now, the William T. Hogan Engineering Dean’s Suite, located in Southwick Hall, will serve as a testament to Hogan’s visionary leadership for future generations of River Hawks.
UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney ’75, ’92; UMass President Marty Meehan ’78; and Francis College of Engineering Dean James Sherwood officially dedicated the space in person during a ceremony viewed online by Hogan’s family and friends.
Speakers also included Hogan’s daughter, Colleen Hogan Mazzola and his granddaughter, Mary Rose Mazzola; former UMass trustee and UMass Lowell alumnus William O’Shea ’69; and Sherwood, whose office is inside in the newly dedicated suite.
To donate to the William T. Hogan Scholarship Fund for Innovation and Engagement, visit www.alumni.uml.edu/HoganScholarship.
Miss New Hampshire to be crowned
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Twenty-six candidates will share $100,000 in educational grants being awarded by the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program during its competition on April 30 and May 1 in The Armory Exhibit Hall at the DoubleTree Inn by Hilton in downtown Manchester. The competition returns after having to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19. The young woman crowned Miss New Hampshire 2021 will receive a $20,000 educational grant and compete for the national title at the Mohegan Sun Hotel & Casino in Connecticut this December.
“While we were forced to cancel last year’s competition, our nonprofit foundation continued their efforts to raise scholarship funds and placed us in a position where we could make a substantial award this year,” said board president Brenda E. Keith. “It’s really fitting that we are able to give $100,000 in a year when the Miss America Organization is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of its competition that began in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1921.”
Sarah Tubbs, the current state titleholder, has held the title for the past two years.
The competition, usually held in the Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy in Derry had to be relocated this year because of COVID restrictions.
Because of limitations placed on venues with live audiences, each competition event will be limited to 312 attendees. The shows will be live-streamed on missnh.edifymultimedia.com. Face coverings are being required for audience members as well as staff.
Museum of Printing exhibition on vintage American newspapers
HAVERHILL — From May 8 to 29, the Museum of Printing will display samples of its extensive collection of vintage newspapers.
Called "From Rags to News" because printers would ask for old rags to make the paper needed for printing, the exhibition features issues from 1781 to 1981.
It is said that newspapers are the first draft of history and many of those selected for this exhibition report the first news of historic events. See how the deaths of Washington and Franklin were first reported. See the ads in the early versions of the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune. See “The Transcontinental,” the first daily newspaper printed on the first train that went from Boston to San Francisco.
The Museum of Printing is located at 15 Thornton Ave. It is open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or other days by appointment. COVID-19 precautions are in place and masks are required.
Visit online at museumofprinting.org.