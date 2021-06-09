LAWRENCE — Mayor Kendrys Vasquez invites residents ages 12 and over to receive a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine during a block party being held at Campagnone Common on Saturday, June 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. Music, free food and door prizes will also be available, along with family-friendly activities, according to the mayor's office. The event is free and open to all.
Arts Association awards scholarship
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Arts Association recently awarded the 2021 Robert Gablosky Memorial Scholarship to Timothy Friend of West Newbury.
Friend is graduating from Pentucket Regional High and continuing his educational focus in pursuit of a career in film at Connecticut College. The award will be presented at the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., on Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m.
Gablosky founded the Greater Haverhill Arts Association in 1971 and served as president. He was a lifelong force in the greater Haverhill community as an artist, a leader, and a teacher. The scholarship established in his memory is made possible through the generosity of the Gablosky family and friends of the GHAA.
Kimball Library news
ATKINSON — The Kimball Library is accepting donations of books, music, and DVDs in good condition, beginning June 14.
Please ensure donated books are not moldy or damaged and that music and movies are playable the entire way through. The library does not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias, VHS, cassettes, or Reader’s Digest condensed books. The library is interested in book titles that are five years old or less.
When your donation is received, the library will decide what it will add to its collection, or else it may be sold or transferred to a charitable organization. Please recycle your unwanted items.
Donations can be received during business hours. If you have large amounts of materials, please call ahead. Please do not leave items in the book drop or at the library's doors.
Register for the Plaistow library's summer reading program
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Public Library is registering children and adults of all ages in its summer reading program, "Tails and Tales." Registration continues throughout the month of June online and in person. The program will run from June 18 to Aug. 5 and is open to readers and non-readers of all ages. Included are outdoor events, weekly drawings and prizes. To kick off the festivities, Mike Piazza and his Flying High Frisbee Dogs will perform on Thursday, June 17, at 5:30 p.m. The Kona Ice truck will make a visit for families to purchase an icy cold treat. Registration is required for all summer reading events. Visit plaistowlibrary.com or call 603-382-6011 for more information.
'Hydration and Hope' fundraiser kicks off to benefit Lazarus House
LAWRENCE — Lazarus House and The Kindness Collaborative are kicking off summer with a raffle and giveaway called “Hydration and Hope,” to help keep guests cool this season. Lazarus House’s soup kitchen is hoping to receive 375 cases of bottled water to serve its guests for one month, and to do so, need the community’s help.
For every two cases dropped off, donors will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Kona Ice home party, Red Sox tickets and restaurant gift cards. For every four cases dropped off, donors may nominate a friend or community member to receive a summer kindness pack of goodies courtesy of The Kindness Collaborative. Water may be dropped off at Lazarus House, 412 Hampshire St., Lawrence, between 8:30 a.m -3:30 p.m. on weekdays.
GLFHC doctor named Community Clinician of the Year
LAWRENCE — Dr. Laurel Ruzicka has been named 2021 Community Clinician of the Year by the Essex North District Medical Society, recognized for her professionalism and contributions over the last 23 years as a family physician at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
The former co-director for the health center's Healthcare for the Homeless program, Ruzicka volunteers for the Cor Unum meal center in Lawrence, serving food to the homeless and the poor. She has also volunteered with Partners in Development and led an annual medical mission to Guatemala.
Golf Spectacular set for July 19
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Bank of New England will hold a Golf Spectacular Monday, July 19, at the Indian Ridge Golf Club in Andover.
Registration is at 10 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Cost is $219 per player and includes a cart, boxed hot breakfast, a prime rib and chicken hot buffet after golf, and use of the driving range and putting green. All participants will receive a free gift.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on the “Events” tab.