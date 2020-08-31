NORTH ANDOVER — For the remainder of 2020, until further notice and due to the pandemic, the Merrimack Valley Camera Club cannot hold in-person meetings.
All meetings will be held online via Zoom. The first meeting of the club's year will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Members will be provided with the Zoom invitation on a per-meeting basis. See the calendar of events, directions, membership, competition information and more at mvcameraclub.org.
River Bards Poetry Series returns via Zoom
HAVERHILL — Creative Haverhill’s River Bards Poetry Series is back for a virtual poetry and open mic series.
The Bards presents a once-a-month poetry series in collaboration with Creative Haverhill. This program is usually held at HC Media’s downtown location, but due to the pandemic, organizers have decided to host their fall season virtually, via Zoom.
This series will be held on Friday evenings from September through November, and will feature readings by published poets, followed by open mic readings. The featured poet will speak at 7 p.m. with a reading, followed by open mic time (sign-ups will occur via Zoom chat) until everyone has had a chance to read. The event wraps up no later than 8:30 p.m. and is family friendly and open to the public. These poetry nights will be recorded and then posted on HC Media’s Channel 22 station following each poetry night.
This is a free program, but registration is required to obtain the Zoom link and password at creativehaverhill.org/programs.
The Sept. 11 event will feature Zara Raab. The featured poet on Oct. 2 is Lee Eric Freedman. The Nov. 6 event will feature Bob Whelan. For more information, contact Erin Padilla at 503-476-4339 or erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.
Essex Art Center offers fall programs
LAWRENCE — Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., is offering fall live online youth (ages 6 and older) and adult programs, small in-person adult clay programs, and an off-site adult program, beginning in early September and running for five to six weeks each.
Youth selections include drawing, clay sculpture, digital photography, cartooning and claymation, ranging in price from $70 to $105. Adult programs include drawing, painting, digital photography, pottery and creating wearable art, and range in price from $70 to $270. There are also several single-session programs. Waiting lists are available for classes (mostly clay) that are already full.
Tuition assistance and payment plans are available, and people 60 and older receive a 10% discount. Student waiver and photo release forms are required. For more information, call 978-685-2343, email info@essexartcenter.org or visit essexartcenter.org/classes.
Virtual economic development forum planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a free, virtual economic development forum with Michael Kennealy, the state's secretary of housing and economic development, Sept. 16 from noon to 1 p.m.
Moderator is Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College. A panel of local businesses will include Kimberly Abare, president of New England Die Cutting Inc., and Louis Minicucci, president and founder of Minco Development Corp.
This event is free for anyone to attend, but registration is required. To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on the link to Events/Webinars. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Michael Bevilacqua at 978-686-0900 or michael.bevilacqua@merrimackvalleychamber.com.