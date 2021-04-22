HAVERHILL — State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, and State Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn were recently awarded the Citizens’ Housing & Planning Association’s (CHAPA) Housing Hero Award for their leadership on affordable housing, housing production and their role in passing the most significant zoning reforms in a generation.
"CHAPA was pleased to present Representative Vargas with our 2021 Housing Hero Award," said Rachel Heller, CEO of CHAPA. "As the chief sponsor of housing production legislation last session in the House, Representative Vargas helped pass the most significant zoning reforms in a generation, including multifamily zoning requirements for MBTA communities, abutter appeals reforms, and Housing Choice. These provisions will create thousands of new homes across Massachusetts, and we applaud Representative Vargas for his work to ensure a safe, healthy, and affordable home for all."
CHAPA's mission is to encourage the production and preservation of housing that is affordable to low- and moderate-income families and individuals and to foster diverse and sustainable communities through planning and community development.
"I’m honored to receive this housing award and recognize that our work stands on the shoulders of housing giants that came before me," Vargas said. "I wouldn’t be a member of the House today, were it not for my family being able to find safe, stable, and affordable housing in Haverhill when I was 6 years old. Our story is only possible because Haverhill provided us a home. Every resident of the Commonwealth deserves that."
Motorcycle ride supports Homeland Heroes
WINDHAM — The Homeland Heroes Foundation will hold its fifth annual motorcycle ride fundraiser to benefit service members and their families on Sunday, June 27. The ride leaves the A.J. Letizio Enterprise Center in Windham and travels to Wally's Pub in Hampton.
The ride honors Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, formerly of Hudson and co-pilot of the Bombardier E-11A that crashed in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan while serving in the military on a voluntary deployment supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
The ride could attract about 400 riders and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Ryan Phaneuf's scholarship fund. For more information visit homelandheroesfoundation.org or call 603-458-1275.
Hassan visits Salem vaccination site
SALEM, N.H. — Sen. Maggie Hassan recently toured one of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination sites, inside the Mall at Rockingham Park.
State officials redirected Granite Staters from Exit 4 in Londonderry to the former Lord and Taylor department store in Salem to receive doses of the vaccine.
“I am really grateful to the National Guard, the Salem Fire Department, and so many others who have stepped up to make these vaccination sites possible,” Hassan said in a statement.
Also, “We know how important it is to ramp up getting shots into arms to get through this pandemic and get to the other side of it. I was glad to work with Senator (Jeanne) Shaheen to secure an additional $30.6 million for New Hampshire so that all of these sites have the resources that they need.”
Hassan was joined Tuesday by local and state officials who have a hand in running the clinic.
COVID-19 vaccination site created
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has arranged for a permanent, daily COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting Friday and then operating weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AmVets function hall, 576 Primrose St.
The state vaccination site will accept walk-ins only for 100 appointments on Friday and Monday (open on Patriot’s Day), and then transition to a voucher system. The plan is to increase from 100 to 200 doses per day of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible.
The new site is opening in conjunction with the start of universal vaccinations beginning Monday, April 19, when everyone in Massachusetts 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments under the voucher system will be similar to obtaining a ticket for a specific time and day. There will be no online registration and no links. There will be at least 25 vouchers/appointments every hour.
Starting Tuesday, April 20, vouchers will be available to anyone 16 and older in the mayor’s office in City Hall, 4 Summer St., and at other locations to be announced soon. There is no cost and insurance is not required to obtain a voucher/vaccine.
The city also plans to distribute vouchers in heavily populated parts of Haverhill, including the Acre and Mount Washington neighborhoods, and will seek community groups and individuals to help pass them out.
Memorial Day rolling parade
KINGSTON — The Kingston Veterans Club will be organizing a rolling parade for Memorial Day.
The slow-moving, vehicle-only parade will start moving at 1 p.m. Monday, May 31, from Town Hall and will end on North Road, just outside the fence at Greenwood Cemetery, where a brief ceremony will happen. Participants and observers must practice social distancing and wear masks when with other people.
As a result of the success of the parade last year, this year's route will be similar. From Town Hall, it will head across the street to Kingston Pizza, turn left on West Main Street, right at the Fire Station on Rockrimmon Road, and left onto Ball Road to Danville Road, then left onto Danville Road and left onto Main Street, following West Main Street past Josiah's Restaurant and What's the Scoop to Church Street, at the Veterans Club going left onto North Road. Parking on North Road is at Greenwood Cemetery.
Local police, firefighters and veterans are expected to participate. All others who wish to observe Memorial Day are asked to remain in their vehicles and display appropriate banners or flags. For more information, contact Jim Voss at 603-702-1627 or Mark Pearson at 603-571-0205.