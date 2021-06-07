NORTH ANDOVER — The Village Studio at 43 High St., Suite 110C, will hold a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m., and the public is invited.
The studio will feature handcrafted works from more than 70 artisans and will provide space for workshops and gatherings.
The retail store will offer home decor, books from local authors, glassware, pottery, handcrafted wood and leather items, sewn and knit items, personal care products, pet items, candles, specialty foods and more.
"What is so special about every item is that the artists have put 100% into each piece," said Sally Finnimore, one of the four women co-owners. "When someone buys a gift from The Village Studio, they know that they are getting something special and unique."
The Village Studio is also owned by Melissa Mack, Darcie Nuttall, and Johanna Myers. Private and public artisan classes and workshops are offered. The space is also available for private events such as birthdays and showers.
Visit on Facebook or online at www.thevillagestudiona.com.
Annual Small Business Recognition Awards program
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Small Business Awards program on Friday, June 11, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at DiBurro's, 887 Boston Road.
The special guest speaker is Robert Nelson, Massachusetts director of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The cost is $25 and includes a hot, plated breakfast.
Sponsorships are available by calling Michael Bevilacqua at 978-686-0900 or emailing him at Michael.bevilacqua@merrimackvalleychmaber.com.
To register or for more information, visit merimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
UMass Lowell event explores holistic wellness and leadership
LOWELL — A free UMass Lowell program for the public will explore ways to stay grounded, healthy and engaged while maintaining the boundary between one’s professional and personal life in these changing times.
The program, one in a series of UMass Lowell Women’s Leadership Conversations, will be held on Tuesday, June 15, at 3 p.m. Members of the public who would like to attend can register at eventbrite.com/e/holistic-health-women-wellness-leadership-tickets-156550896947.
The online event “Holistic Health: Women, Wellness and Leadership,” will bring together experts in a variety of fields for a discussion about how stress can affect overall health, prioritizing sound nutrition to stay well, the science behind mindfulness and effective leadership strategies to meet challenges and opportunities in the workplace and beyond.
“As we come out of one of the most difficult years in our history, the need for us to share our experiences, take care of ourselves and build our skill sets and resilience on the path to fulfilling our leadership roles at work and in the community has never been more important," said UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney, who will welcome participants to the event. "This interactive session will engage participants in ways to achieve these goals."
Board of Health member appointed
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has appointed Diana Sherlock of 92 Agawam Ave. to the city's Board of Health.
She will fill the unexpired term of Dr. Alexander Matolcsy, who left the board earlier this year for health reasons. This non-confirming appointment expires Feb. 7, 2022.
Sherlock is a regulatory affairs specialist at Philips Medical Systems, where she provides regulatory guidance and creates regulatory plans for domestic and international product launches.
She previously served as a Case Manager at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, and had also worked as a registered nurse, in addition to various industry managerial and training jobs.
She has a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Rivier University, an MBA in leadership from Franklin Pierce University, a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Franklin Pierce and an associate's degree in engineering science from NECC.
Networking mixer at the Tuscan Kitchen
SALEM, N.H. — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking mixer at the Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Connect with other professionals, gain visibility and discuss your products/services with others.
Complimentary appetizers, cash bar, business card drawing for door prizes.
Pre-register and bring a potential new member for free. When they join, you get a free $50 restaurant card courtesy of the MVCC.
The cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members.
Please wear a mask when entering and exiting the facility. Attendance is limited, register today at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900. All COVID-19 Re-opening guidelines will be followed by the restaurant.