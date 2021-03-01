LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Community Action Council offers free basic federal and state income tax preparation assistance for low-to moderate-income families and individuals through April 15.
Due to the pandemic, the program runs virtually and clients can submit required paperwork electronically through GLCAC’s tax website, www.getyourrefund.org/glcac so that volunteers may begin processing returns.
“Our experienced team helps clients claim valuable tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Care Credit – savings that help lift millions of hard-working Americans out of poverty each year,’’ said GLCAC Executive Director Evelyn Friedman. “This year, more than ever, we want to help people keep more of their hard-earned money.’’
More information, including a list of required documents and where documents may be dropped off in person if uploading is not an option, is available at GLCAC’s website, www.glcac.org.
Forum on COVID-19 vaccine offered
HAVERHILL — Students in Northern Essex Community College’s community health worker certificate program and doctors from the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center will present a community forum about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Free and open the public, the forum will be held on Zoom on Tuesday, March 2, at 4:30 p.m. Those interested can register at https://northernessex.wufoo.com/forms/z1v0fkoa0ebrigd. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.
During the forum, three doctors from Greater Lawrence Family Health Center will take questions, dispel myths and share the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and how to get it.
While the forum will not be translated simultaneously, student moderators can assist with Spanish translation.
Questions can be submitted on the registration form.
Blood supply runs low
METHUEN — Because of winter storms that forced the cancellation of many blood drive across the country, the American Red Cross needs the help of healthy donors to overcome donation shortfalls.
Every day, even during severe weather, thousands of patients rely on life-saving blood donations.
To find a blood drive in your area, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and enter your zip code. Check the site regularly for updates on where drives are being held.
Local business honored
NORTH ANDOVER — Timra Carlson of TLC Sports Apparel won Alignable’s local business person of the year contest.
Alignable.com is an online referral network for small businesses. According to a release from Alignable, Carlson was given the award for “supporting (her) peers during the COVID era.”
Spring pottery painting class offered
PELHAM — Pelham Parks and Recreation is offering a spring pottery painting class for people 55 and older.
The class will be held on Friday, March 26, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road.
All supplies included and instruction given by Time to Clay staff. Cost is $20. Group sizes are limited. There will be a variety of spring based ceramics from which to choose.
For more information, call 603-635-2721 or email Recreation@pelhamweb.com.