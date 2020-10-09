HAVERHILL — The Department of Public Works will host a fall household hazardous waste day Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the wastewater treatment plant, 20 S. Porter St., Bradford. Proof of residency is required.
Residents must follow precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and wearing a face covering.
Acceptable items include pesticides/herbicides, stains, lacquers/thinners, polishes, wood strippers, pool and photo chemicals, drain cleaners, brake fluid, muriatic acid, degreasers, antifreeze, old gasoline, creosote, solvents, sealants, oil paint and fluorescent bulbs.
Items not accepted include Latex paint, electronics, asbestos, motor oil, tires, appliances, propane tanks, explosives and fireworks, radioactive and medical waste, fire extinguishers, car batteries, and smoke detectors (smoke detectors can be placed in the regular trash).
Participation is free to Haverhill residents, but there are limits per household, including a maximum 25 gallons of liquid chemicals and 25 pounds of dry chemicals.
For more information, visit haverhillrecycle.org or call 978-420-3817.
Ghost hunt is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project will lead a paranormal investigation at Hilldale Cemetery on Saturday.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the investigation is from 7 to 9 p.m. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a limited number of people will be allowed to participate.
Participants are encouraged to bring paranormal equipment, such as cameras and recorders, and dress appropriately. To reserve a spot, call Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Buttonwoods Museum offers walking tours
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is offering a series of final walking tours for the season.
A tour of historic Bradford Common is Saturday at noon and Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.
Tour the Elmwood Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. Tour the historic Pentucket Burial Ground on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m.
Participants must pre-register for all events because space is limited due to COVID-19. Pre-registration is by emailing info@buttonwoods.org or calling 978-374-4626.
Face coverings over the nose and mouth must be worn at all in-person events and social distancing protocols will be followed
Winnekenni Castle's virtual puppet show Sunday
HAVERHILL — On Sunday, the Winnekenni Foundation, the Ethnic Arts Center of Somerville and the Haverhill Cultural Council will present Haverhill Heritages Alive, a celebration through folktales of many ethnic cultures that are represented in the city.
Enjoy 10 educational folktale puppet shows that are suitable for all ages, They include:
The Italian tale, Strega Nona; French-Canadian tale, Jacques the Wood Cutter; Lebanese tale, The Father, The Son and The Donkey; Greek tale, Brother and Sister; Armenian tale, The Talking Fish; African/African-American tale, Tar Beach; Puerto Rican tale, Juan Bobo and the Pig; Dominican tale, Sirena and the Fisherman; Brazilian tale, The Dreaming Tree; and Vietnamese tale, The Golden Starfruit Tree.
To register for any or all 10 puppet shows, visit winnekenni.com and click on the “Haverhill Heritages Alive!” links on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
These programs are also sponsored in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
School food, clothing drive begins Tuesday
HAVERHILL — Consentino Middle School will kickoff a week-long food and hygiene products drive on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the school, 685 Washington St. Donations will be accepted Tuesday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
Community members are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items each day as well as dental care products, deodorant, socks, hair brushes, soap, body wash, tissues, Q-tips, hair care and other personal items, all of which will be distributed to Consentino families facing food insecurity as they are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
New COVID-19 cases confirmed at Haverhill High, Whittier Tech
HAVERHILL — A student at Haverhill High School has tested positive for coronavirus, Principal Glenn Burns said in a letter released to families Wednesday night.
The student, who is the first to test positive at the school, most recently attended class on Friday, Oct. 2, and was asymptomatic, according to Burns.
Contact tracing identified another individual as a close contact during an event outside of school, according to the principal, and that person has been notified of their potential exposure to COVID-19. The student joins two teachers at the school who previously tested positive for the virus.
At Whittier Regional High School, Superintendent Maureen Lynch said this week that two staff members have contracted COVID-19. Through contact tracing, an additional staff member must now quarantine for 14 days, according to Lynch. One staff member who tested positive was last in the building on Monday, while the other positive staff member was present on Tuesday, Lynch said. Whittier Regional previously had three students test positive for coronavirus.
An additional case was reported involving a student at Pentucket Lake Elementary School, according to Director of Health and Nursing Services Katie Vozeolas. That student quarantined from school for 14 days after a family member tested positive, Vozeolas said. After the student was tested, he tested positive but did not expose other people at the school, she said.