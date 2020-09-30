LAWRENCE — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its third annual Fall Fest event on Nov. 5 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. This year, Fall Fest will feature a twist by doubling as a virtual wine tasting event that will include raffles, video montage, and a wine tasting of select wines from Andover Classic Wines.
The YWCA seeks sponsors and all sponsors will receive an event box filled with a selection of wines depending on the level of support.
Also offered is a 10 second commercial to be shown the evening of the event for any sponsor over $1,500. Other benefits of sponsorship include a social media package, website and event presence up until the evening of the event and shout-outs during the event. Please visit the YWCA online at ywcanema.org.
Tickets are $65 per person and include two bottles of select wines. The host for the evening is radio personality Erika Hemingway. All money raised will help support the YWCA’s important mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
To participate or to become a sponsor, contact Jeanne Osborn at 978-788-6339 or visit online at ywcanema.org.
Halloween bicycle sale this weekend
NORTH ANDOVER — Clean River Project will be displaying and selling bicycles that were pulled from the Merrimack River on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Rolf's Pub, 39 Main St., North Andover and on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Jocelyn's Restaurant, 355 S. Broadway, Salem, New Hampshire.
The bicycles were cleaned and repainted in a Halloween theme as a fundraiser. These conversation starters are great for decorating front porches, lawns, or businesses and proceeds from their sale will help towards Clean River's environmental cleanup efforts. Meet Rocky, Kevin, and the Clean River team.
Museum of Printing to present new exhibit
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing will present a new exhibit titled, "The Colorful World of Chromolithography," Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
One of the most beautiful items in the museum's Romano Library is the "Album des célébrités contemporaines, publié par Lefevrè-Utile," Nantes, circa 1909. This masterpiece of chromolithography is a stunning example of turn-of-the-century art nouveau illustration.
There are only five of these 24-page albums in America and the museum has one of them. View the exhibit on opening day and receive a free copy of this unique work. You will also see original examples of the work of Louis Prang, the father of the American Christmas card.
Social distancing and other state guidelines will be in effect. Please wear your mask.
Visit online at museumofprinting.org.
Waterline flushing underway
DERRY — The town will be flushing water lines throughout the municipal system through Oct. 9 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The work is necessary to improve the water quality throughout the town which ensures safe drinking water for residents and businesses. The flushing program also keeps in mind the current drought conditions with the town developing a strategic and limited flushing plan.
The flushing program typically progresses from the Derry/Londonderry town line along Route 28 southerly and easterly across the town. Heavy commercial users and customers with certain sensitivities will be notified prior to work being done. Customers with special needs can contact the town’s Department of Public Works at 603-432-6147 to make locations known.
The work may result in intermittent periods of brown or rusty water. This is not a health concern, but might temporarily affect the taste and look of the water as well as possible staining of laundry. Customers should run their water lines for several minutes until clear before doing laundry. Any other questions can be directed to the Public Works Department.