HAVERHILL — The statistics on veteran suicides hit home at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill when their director took his own life earlier this year.
In honor and in memory of the late Scott Forbes, the veteran’s assistance organization where he once sought solace and a helping hand named its intake center after him during a ceremony on Friday, Aug. 4. The event doubled as an opportunity for the outreach center’s director to discuss the renovations of the building following a flood event over the winter.
Forbes, an Air Force veteran, had served as VNEOC’s director for about two years.
“Veteran suicide is surging through our country like a tidal wave,” VNEOC Director Bill Kelley told a crowd of about 100 people. “The destruction left behind in its wake damages everything it touches. Our leader, friend and fellow veteran, Scott Forbes, lost his battle with the dark thoughts that plague some of us, too many of us. He reached that unreachable place and could see no way home. While I acknowledge the seriousness of this scourge and have been touched by it personally on three other occasions, I refuse to let this be the last words of Scott’s story.”
Under VNEOC, the old St. Rita’s Church on Reed Street in the Mount Washington neighborhood serves as a refuge for veterans in need of housing, counseling and food as well as various support services ranging from benefits to employment assistance to legal assistance.
Kelley said that was the case when years ago Forbes was at a very low point in his life and walked through VNEOC’s doors to use the food pantry.
“In classic VNEOC fashion, they helped a veteran connect with other resources to help address the multiple needs and challenges they were facing,” he said. “And let me add, no one walks through those doors just because of one thing. It is always the confluence of several issues that really take their toll on a veteran.”
He said that as Forbes’ life began to stabilize, he began volunteering at VNEOC, which led to a part-time job, which became a full-time job as a case manager before working his way up to director.
Kelley remembered how Forbes used to say: “Look at what VNEOC can do for someone, look at me. I walked through those doors, a down-on-my-luck veteran in need and never left.”
Kelley noted that housing and support services provided by his organization are a means to an end, not the final outcome.
“When a veteran no longer needs our help, that is a success,” he said. “Scott knew this, he knew it down to his core because he was a veteran in need at one point in his life.”
Friday’s event was also an opportunity to discuss renovations that have been completed in the wake of an internal flood that happened in February.
Kelley told the crowd that during a cold snap that had the region in its grip, VNEOC sustained significant damage on the main floor and basement, ruining every office, every desk and file cabinet filled with documents along with equipment.
“Everything from the electrical system to the insulation and the very walls themselves needed to be removed and replaced, which took many months,” he said. “We conducted outreach, we completed intakes on veterans and even maintained our weekly food bank. The staff worked overtime to get these things done, but we could not overcome this level of impact and adversity without some help from our friends.”
VNEOC’s newly renovated hall can now be used for education events, resource fairs, meals, cookouts and charitable functions focused on veteran health and wellness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.