HAVERHILL — Chromebooks have been handed out and students have their Google Classroom passwords ready.
On Monday, Haverhill public schools will embark on the uncharted territory of remote learning for the first time since students have been out of class due to the coronavirus crisis.
Approximately 2,500 laptop computers outfitted with Google's package of products were distributed to students across the city Friday, said Superintendent Margaret Marotta, ahead of Monday's start of the at-home learning model, the first of its kind in Haverhill.
Haverhill students have been out of school since March 13.
The School Committee has approved a contract that outlines the responsibilities of both staff and students. The approval came Thursday after three days of negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association teachers union.
Already under contract, teachers had to revisit their employment specifications due to a change in their working conditions caused by the coronavirus crisis, City Solicitor William Cox said.
The negotiation hit a brief snag when committee members debated whether to grant stipends to staff members tasked with doing work for school clubs and other activities. Teachers union President Anthony Parolisi called initial opposition of the stipends from School Committee members Scott Wood, Maura Ryan-Ciardiello and Toni Sapienza-Donais "insulting."
Wood said city taxpayers would suffer if the committee paid for a job that was never done.
“The country is in a crisis and so many people are out of work," Wood said. "My issue was not with anyone that performed their duties or responsibilities. It's those positions that were scheduled to start in the spring that will never start I have the issue with. I don't know how you can justify that (paying those stipends) to the taxpayers.”
School Committee members Gail Sullivan, Paul Magliocchetti and Richard Rosa supported issuing stipends to all employees scheduled to receive them this school year.
A tie vote taken Wednesday — which School Committee chairman Mayor James Fiorentini could not break because his son is a teachers union member — forced the meeting to carry over to Thursday. Contract language was changed and approved by both sides, and on Thursday night a 6-0 vote approving the contract took place. As a result of that vote, school staff members receiving stipends will be paid only for work actually performed.
The remote learning agreement calls for educators to devote three hours per day to planning and delivering coursework via Google Classroom, as well as providing two hours of daily communication and social-emotional support to students. Teachers are expected to check email a minimum of twice per day, among other tasks.
Learning is conducted using Google software applications and, according to the agreement, it is the district's goal “that each student will have daily live contact with a staff member.”
“The remote learning program allows families flexibility: If a student expects to do math on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m., a teacher has to have work ready for them, but that doesn't necessarily mean every day at those times there's going to be a teacher live in front of a computer directly instructing that student,” Parolisi said. “There will be many instructors doing that, but some will prerecord lessons for students to view. Others may simply put up assignments with instructions and ask students to email them with questions.”
Strict cybersecurity measures have been put into place to deter hacking, the agreement said. Should such activity happen, the district plans to make families aware as soon as possible, school officials said.
According to the agreement, student work will not be graded in the traditional sense and no assessments given with the exception of the Advanced Placement tests, Parolisi said. Discussions are ongoing to address the needs of high school students looking to improve their grade point average and apply to colleges and for scholarships, he said.
Rosa said families can expect updates on the remote learning program during School Committee meetings which are scheduled to be aired on HC Media community television. The meetings are also available on the public school website — haverhill-ps.org.
"This unprecedented situation represents a new and challenging time for everyone,” Rosa said. “Still, I know our teachers and other staff will work diligently on behalf of the district's 8,000-plus students during this period of remote learning."