HAVERHILL — For the past three weeks, students have faced the challenge of adapting to remote learning — continuing their education outside of the classroom as the coronavirus crisis forced schools to close.
Parents also faced adjusting to that change, getting used to their kids learning at home in front of a computer screen. Now many Haverhill parents face another adjustment to their children's education — a new and simplified report card forced by the remote learning format.
Later this school year, parents will receive report cards featuring a new grading system driven by the online change. For many grade levels, the report cards will be missing the traditional letter or number grades for each subject. The new grading system will not appear on report cards sent to parents next week, but will be on report cards for the following marking period.
For most grade levels, the new grading system for online work will be simplified. Relying on guidance from state education officials about how to grade online learning, Haverhill schools devised a system that assesses student performance by using designations such as "credit" or "no credit.''
Elementary and middle school students received grades for the first trimester of the school year in December. Their second trimester was scheduled to end one day into the school closure caused by the coronavirus, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said. The report card which parents will receive next week for that second trimester will contain grades using the traditional grading system.
As remote learning continues into later grading periods, however, students in kindergarten through grade four will be given a "meets" or "needs improvement" designation on report cards. "Meets" means a student participated in remote learning and attempted to do assignments, while "needs improvement" indicates a student did not participate or attempt assignments. Students in grades five through eight are assessed on a "credit" and "no credit" scale.
Marotta said schools are making every effort to afford students "considerable flexibility" with regard to "equitable access to learning opportunities," taking into account access to technology, health, disability and language challenges that could impact academic performance.
Students at Haverhill High School and those who attended the alternative high school program known as Greenleaf Academy were nearing the end of the third quarter of the school year when the virus crisis caused classrooms to close March 13. For their fourth-quarter grades, those students are able to either receive a credit/no credit grade or a traditional letter grade that, unlike the credit/no credit option, will contribute to their class rank. Class rankings are often taken into consideration by colleges when students apply for acceptance.
The decision of whether those students receive a credit/no credit grade or a letter grade will be based on their overall scholastic performance and input from the school's guidance department.
For Haverhill High and Greenleaf Academy students, year-long classes will be graded by averaging the first three quarters. Fourth quarter grades may be used to improve the student's overall grade for the year, but cannot be used to reduce the student's grade, Marotta said.
While students are on April vacation this week, teachers will submit final grades for the recently concluded grading period to school district officials. Report cards will be sent to families via the online "School Brains portal" on April 29, Marotta said.
While New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced late last week that schools in that state would continue with remote learning for the rest of the year, no decision has yet been made on plans for students attending Massachusetts schools.
In a letter to families, Marotta said Haverhill is doing everything possible to stay the course in the new uncharted territory of remote learning.
"The rumblings that social distancing and remote learning efforts may extend far longer than any of us would like, force us to consider how all students can have access to robust and engaging educational opportunities regardless of where they sit while instruction is delivered," the superintendent said.
According to Marotta, between 85% and 90% of Haverhill public school students have been "routinely" logging on to participate in remote learning sessions, done mostly using the GoogleClassroom platform.
"We are hopeful that schooling will will return to something closer to what we are all familiar with by the fall," Marotta said. "If not, we will most certainly be working with other school districts and the state to determine how to best support and educate our students."
Families can expect updates on the remote learning program during School Committee meetings, which are scheduled to be aired on HC Media community television. The meetings are also available on the public school website — haverhill-ps.org.