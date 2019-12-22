HAVERHILL — Prepare for delays on the Basiliere Bridge as repair work is underway there on Sunday.
Traffic on the bridge, which carries drivers over the Merrimack River, is narrowed due to a problem caused by a sinkhole on a portion of the bridge and a waste water problem that resulted, according to the police department.
Orange traffic cones have been placed in the area as well as a marked cruiser, police said.
The Fire Department also issued an alert on its Facebook page, saying one southbound lane on the bridge is backed up on the Bradford side.
"There will also be digging in the road around South Main St. (Rt. 125) and Middlesex St. associated with the problem. We don't have all the details, but it sounds like this could potentially be on going for a few hours at least," according to the noontime post.
"This is likely to cause some traffic backups/issues on both sides of the Bridge. Please be patient and use caution in the area," firefighters asked.