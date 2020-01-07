Repairs to Haverhill's Basiliere Bridge not expected until 2024

HAVERHILL—The long-awaited overhaul to Haverhill's Basiliere Bridge isn't expected until 2024 and city councilors are becoming worried about the potentially “devastating” impact the deteriorating landmark could have on residents if that timetable is not expedited.
As repairs to a section of collapsed sewer line near the Bradford side of the bridge continue, councilors Tuesday said four more years is just too long to wait. Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua put the item on the agenda after he said he saw the sinkhole develop “literally overnight.”
“(The sinkhole is) an early warning call that the bridge is deteriorating and we have to have prompt attention paid,” he said, adding that the bridge could "have a devastating impact on public safety."
In an effort to be proactive, Bevilacqua suggested sending a letter to Haverhill's state and federal delegation, along with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and city engineering and public works departments in the hopes that they can offer feedback and suggestions on how to possibly expedite renovations.
As of now, the project, considered a “full replacement,” is “fully funded” scheduled to begin in 2024, Council President Melinda Barrett said. Construction is expected to take place in phases due to the traffic volume.
Realizing that state-funded projects take time, Councilor Tim Jordan noted that the city is taking a gamble by delaying repairs.
“Concrete's falling apart everywhere,” he said, adding that it is dangerous for fire trucks to travel the span. “I'm amazed that it's in such bad shape as it's in and we're rolling the dice with everyone's safety by pushing it to 2024.”
In December 2018 two weeks of overnight repairs replaced a deteriorated middle section of the bridge, which carries roughly 35,000 vehicles daily from the Bradford section of the city into Haverhill over the Merrimack River along Route 125.
MassDOT is well aware of the poor condition of the state-owned structure. In a June 2009 letter to Mayor James Fiorentini, the agency said the bridge was placed on a 12-month inspection cycle so its condition could be closely monitored until funding was in place to replace it in full.
The Basiliere Bridge was built in 1925 and has been listed by the state as a "structurally deficient bridge" since at least 2009, the mayor said.