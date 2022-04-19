HAVERHILL — An off-duty Haverhill police officer accused of drunken driving Sunday night was described by a colleague as unsteady on his feet, having glossy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a moderate smell of alcohol on his breath.
Haverhill Police Officer Carlos Arriaga is now charged with operating under the influence of liquor, according to court records.
A report written by Haverhill police Sgt. Brenden Sheehy explains that Arriaga,50, of Haverhill, refused a breathalyzer test and was also not given a field sobriety test after claiming injuries that needed to be treated at a hospital.
Arriaga told fellow officers that he was driving down Essex Street behind a Honda CRV and tried to pass it. He stated that he attempted to go around on the right side of the vehicle and then back to passing on the left of the vehicle, Sheehy’s report reads.
The 25-year-old woman behind the wheel of the 2022 Honda, however, said she had been parked on the side of the road for about five minutes when Arriaga drove into the driver’s side of her car.
She told first responders that she had back pain and was checked out at the scene by an ambulance crew before refusing further services.
According to Sheehy, Arriaga was also offered medical treatment but refused it at first.
Sheehy wrote in his report, “Arriaga appeared agitated and stated that he thinks he may have hit the other car and just kept repeating himself.”
“I informed Arriaga that the other operator informed me that she had been parked on the side of the road,” Sheehy wrote. “And he stated that he didn’t know and kept repeating that he passed her and kept repeating that he struck the other vehicle.”
When Sheehy told Arriaga that he was going to conduct a field sobriety test, Arriaga said his back, leg and neck hurt, and requested an ambulance.
But when the ambulance arrived, Sheehy said, Arriaga “now stated that he does not wish to go down to the hospital.”
When he was told that the sobriety test would begin, “he then changed his mind back to going to the hospital.”
Sheehy said he went back to police headquarters to complete paperwork, but received a call informing him that Arriaga shut the door of his hospital room and urinated in a sink.
Haverhill officers proceeded to place handcuffs on Arriaga and bring him to the station for booking.
Sheehy reported that Arriaga was handed a notice of suspension and placed in a cell to await bail.
It was not the first time Arriaga has faced criminal accusations. In August 2019, he was charged with domestic assault and battery.
Five months later, his case was dismissed in Newburyport District Court for lack of prosecution.
Later in 2020, Arriaga was suspended by the mayor for 45 days without pay for violating orders from his superiors when he sent harassing and vulgar texts and willingly visited the woman, according to a Police Department internal investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.