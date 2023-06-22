BOSTON — A plan to offer in-state tuition rates to undocumented students who attend public universities and colleges could pump millions of dollars more into the state's higher education system, according to a tax watchdog report.
The report by the Massachusetts Tax Foundation suggests expanding access to in-state tuition rates to undocumented students could generate $2.6 to $3.5 million a year in new revenue for community colleges, state universities, and the University of Massachusetts five-campus system.
It estimates that between 270 and 361 such students a year would take advantage of in-state tuition, based on the estimated 1,000 undocumented students who graduate from high school each year in Massachusetts.
Those estimates include students with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, who since 2012 have been eligible for in-state tuition at all public higher education institutions, the report notes.
MTF president Doug Howgate said the estimates are based on the likelihood that these students are unlikely to pay out-of-state tuition rates, and the data that there is enough capacity in community colleges to accept them without displacing other students.
"Realistically speaking, it's unlikely that many undocumented students would pay out of state tuition," he said. "And given that we've seen declining enrollment in public higher education, there is enough capacity to accept these students. So it would really just be additional revenue."
The proposal was approved as part of the Senate’s $55.8 million version of the state budget approved earlier this month. It would allow students to qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of Massachusetts and the state’s 15 community colleges, regardless of their immigration status.
To qualify, the student would need to have attended a Massachusetts high school for at least three years and graduated, or obtained a general education diploma, according to the proposal, which would also make them eligible for state financial aid.
The MTF report, which didn't address the issue of financial aid, notes that some public colleges and universities may already offer in-state tuition rates to undocumented students, which could reduce the overall economic impact.
"While theoretically, the shift from students paying out-of-state tuition rates to in-state tuition rates could result in decreased revenue for campuses; it is far more likely that undocumented students currently choose to forgo higher education altogether due to high costs," the report states.
Supporters of the move argue that it is unfair to offer in-state tuition for some students who grew up in Massachusetts and not others, even if they are living in the U.S. illegally. They say it would encourage more public university and college students to stay in the state after graduating.
Critics argue that people with an undocumented immigration status shouldn't have access to public benefits, such as in-state tuition or financial aid.
During debate on the bill, members of the Senate's Republican minority sought to remove that provision from the budget, but the move was rejected by the chamber's Democratic majority.
At least 23 states and the District of Columbia allow undocumented students to access in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. Many of the states also offer access to state financial aid for undocumented students.
The proposal must still survive budget negotiations between the House and Senate, along with Gov. Maura Healey's veto pen, to become a law.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.