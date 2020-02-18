HAVERHILL — A city man soliciting a prostitute the night before Valentine's Day drove to the Haverhill police station “asking for assistance” when the woman wouldn't get out of his car, according to a police report.
Barry Lavoie, 56, of 55 Woodland Park Drive, attempted to trade fentanyl for sex Feb. 13, according to a police report by Officer Mark Andrukaitis. He was arrested and charged with one count of soliciting a prostitute and one count of possessing a class A drug.
After the two got in a disagreement, Lavoie drove to the Bailey Boulevard police station just after 7 p.m. and said the woman was an “old friend” who wouldn't leave the car.
Lavoie told police he had given the woman, a 26-year-old from Haverhill, a ride from Sam's Food in Lafayette Square to Dunkin' on Winter Street because it was “cold out,” according to the report on file in Haverhill District Court.
He said the woman took out a “bag of dope,” making him upset because he “does not like to be around drugs,” the report states. He said he asked the woman to exit the car and when she wouldn't, he drove to the police station.
However when police interviewed the woman — who was not arrested — she said she was “an acquaintance” of Lavoie's and that he was going to give her drugs in exchange for sex.
According to the report, she said Lavoie wanted to have sex before giving her the drugs. She wanted the drugs first.
The woman told police she believed Lavoie drove to the police station “in an attempt to scare her.” She also said she stayed in the vehicle because she “knew she did nothing wrong.”
The woman said Lavoie is homeless and they were going to have sex in the back of his SUV, according to the report. Text messages she provided backed up her story.
According to the report, Lavoie told police the woman put her “dope” into his glove compartment.
When police attempted to open the glove compartment, they found it locked — only to be opened with keys obtained from Lavoie, the report states.
Inside the glove compartment was a small amount of a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl, according to police.
Appearing before Judge Patricia Dowling in Haverhill District Court on Tuesday, Lavoie was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court in mid-March.