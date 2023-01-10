BOSTON -- Despite free fare programs, ridership on the state's 15 regional transit authorities is still down from pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.
The report, released by the state Department of Transportation, found that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact RTA operations in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022 with the average systemwide ridership 35% below 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
RTA revenues are also still being "disrupted" by the pandemic, the report found, mostly due to decreased ridership and the decision by several transit systems to pursue fare-free pilot projects.
Some RTAs are still relying on federal COVID-19 relief aid received in FY20 and FY21 to offset lost revenue, but that funding is set to dry up over the next few years.
Meredith Slesinger, MassDOT's Rail and Transit Administrator, said despite the sluggish ridership there are signs that RTAs are recovering from the financial impact of the pandemic.
"Despite these impacts, RTAs are still showing an upward trend in recovery, mirroring national trends in bus ridership," she wrote in a letter to legislative leaders. "Riders who continue to use public transit are primarily those who use transit services to travel to and from essential workplaces."
Locally, the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority was among those that saw an increase in ridership in the previous fiscal year, according to the report, with more than 1.1 million passenger trips logged by the system. That's more than 120% above the system's target for the period, according to MassDOT.
The Cape Ann Transportation Authority also reported 181,151 passenger trips in the previous year, up from its target of about 70,000, the report noted.
The report noted that ridership has increased on all 15 RTAs since the height of the pandemic when it plummeted by more than 77% amid government mandated closures of businesses, schools and entertainment venues across the state.
In April 2020, RTA ridership reached its lowest point, declining to a combined 570,488 passenger trips across the state, according to the report.
The loss of fare revenue isn't the only concern for RTAs, with some systems also reporting losses in revenue from parking facilities and advertising along fixed route buses, according to the report.
Meanwhile, chronic workforce shortages mean RTAs are seeing increases in overtime in current drivers to meet current schedules, which the report noted has had a negative impact on operating costs.
A lack of state and federal funding has long been a pressing issue for regional transit systems, with the MBTA siphoning off much the available transportation funds in the state budget.
The state Legislature has increased funding for regional transit by $13.6 million since 2019, according to state data, but municipal leaders say those incremental increases have failed to keep up with rising inflation, labor and other costs.
While 55% of Massachusetts residents live within a regional transit service area, less than 7% of state transit funds to support operations go to the regional authorities, they said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
