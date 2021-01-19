HAVERHILL — For local people who are struggling financially — families with young children, small business owners, the elderly, veterans and others — a return to normalcy anytime soon is doubtful because of the pandemic.
With the passage of federal stimulus legislation, people in Merrimack Valley communities can look forward to a step toward financial stability, but the challenge of making ends meet will continue for many.
In response to the needs of people struggling in Greater Haverhill and Newburyport, the Merrimack Valley Hope Mission is launching its Sharing the Abundance Initiative — an invitation to residents who can make do without their stimulus checks to donate some or all of the money to charity.
Merrimack Valley Hope Mission is a network of people who work to help low-income people though projects such as giving out lunches on Fridays in Haverhill's GAR Park and supporting children in protective custody in Lawrence by providing them with clothing, school supplies and other forms of basic needs defined by their case workers.
"Many of the people who support these children live in Greater Newburyport," said Joseph DiAmore, founder of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission.
His organization is seeking financial help for two nonprofits: Community Action Inc. in Haverhill and the Community Giving Tree in Boxford.
Community Action Inc. provides resources and opportunities for individuals, families and communities to overcome poverty. Its programs serve Haverhill, Groveland, Amesbury, Boxford, Georgetown, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, and West Newbury. Some Community Action programs also serve Lawrence, Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.
The Community Giving Tree is an outreach organization in Boxford that helps low-income families in northeastern Massachusetts raise healthy children by providing them with recycled clothing, baby equipment and other basic necessities.
"You can choose which of these excellent organizations to donate to," DiAmore said.
Donors will receive a tax-deductible receipt and acknowledgment directly from the organization they select. Checks must be made out to Community Action Inc. or Community Giving Tree.
"Let's collectively work towards stimulating the local economy and lifting individuals and families who are enduring unimaginable hardships," DiAmore said.
To make a donation, contact DiAmore at damorecos@gmail.com or Christina Eckert at eckertcovino@hotmail.com.
Visit online at merrimackvalleyhopemission.org (a Facebook group) and communitygivingtree.org.