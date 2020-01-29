HAVERHILL — Whether it's cable TV or high-speed internet, Haverhill residents have few choices beyond Comcast.
The question of why the city doesn't offer an alternative provider is one Mayor James Fiorentini says he hears often.
"Just to make it clear, we want competition and there is nothing in our contract with Comcast that prevents it," Fiorentini said about the expired, non-exclusive agreement the city has with the cable company.
He said the contract is under negotiation.
Fiorentini said he would love to have a second, or even a third cable company in Haverhill, but the vendors he's spoken to aren't interested.
"We have invited Verizon and other companies here many times and we have met with other company representatives and have repeatedly invited them to come here," he said. "Other companies are not interested. We cannot force them to come here anymore than we can force Whole Foods to come here, much as I would like to."
Fiorentini said the response he typically receives is that Haverhill is too big a city, with 33 square miles, making it too expensive for them to wire.
"One company said they need a 30 to 50% penetration rate, else it's too big a gamble for them," Fiorentini said.
In 2012, Verizon announced it would not be expanding FiOS beyond the communities it was already serving.
In recent years, many people have been transitioning to streaming services over the internet, which seem to be growing in popularity as a way to 'cut the cord,' so to speak, with their cable TV provider, but, people still need some form of internet service.
"My personal opinion is that cable TV is a shrinking industry and the future will be 5G wireless," the mayor said.
As an alternative to Comcast, satellite and digital subscriber line services are available in Haverhill, but are limited in scope and availability.
Bill Gould, chairman of the city's nine-member Cable Television Advisory Committee, said a Verizon representative came to a meeting in the mayor's office last year.
"They told us they are not deploying any more FiOS," Gould said. "That was their answer and they didn't provide any details as to why."
He said the city's 10 year contract with Comcast expired in April of 2019.
"We're operating under the terms of the old contract," Gould said. "We've been working on a new contract since the fall of 2016, but it's been moving very slowly and I can't speculate as to why."
For Comcast subscribers in Haverhill, nothing has changed in terms of available services, he said.
As part of the Comcast agreement, Haverhill receives 5 percent of gross annual revenue, which is shared between the city and HC Media. Gould said the city's share amounts to about $200,000 yearly while HC Media receives about $1 million.
The city has asked for a few modifications in a new contract, Gould said, including $1.1 million from Comcast over 10 years for capital improvements such as a proposed upgrade to broadcast equipment in the City Council chambers, and a continuation of the senior citizen discount for cable TV.
Gould said the cable committee has also made a proposal to Comcast to include operating and maintaining the city's I-Net that Comcast installed and owns, and which connects city buildings, including schools.
"Comcast has indicated it will no longer support I-Net for any community, but we're asking that they do that for us and for that service, we will pay them annually an amount equal to the maintenance cost," Gould said. "We believe we have an agreement to do that but it is yet to be signed."