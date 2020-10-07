Residents flock to Haverhill's COVID-19 test site as city tries to shed high-risk classification  

HAVERHILL — More than 1,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far at Haverhill's free testing site operated by the state in the Locke Street parking lot just north of downtown.
The effort comes as Haverhill is classified as a red, high-risk zone by the state due to a recent increase in coronavirus cases in the city.
The site opened last week and has been averaging about 300 people per day, City officials said. It was expected to close on Tuesday, but due to the big response, it will remain in operation through Oct. 14. This is a drive-up and walk-up site. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. every day except Sunday.
Starting Wednesday, a new walk-up only testing site began operating in the inner-city Mount Washington neighborhood, across from Fantini Bakery, and will be in operation until Oct. 14. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. every day except Sunday. City officials said they can't offer drive-up testing at this site without risking a traffic backup.
Mayor James Fiorentini posted on social media that despite being in the high-risk zone, Haverhill is "going in the right direction" and that "our outlook continues to improve."
Fiorentini did warn, however, that the city will be classified as red again this week and probably next week, "but we are optimistic after that," he said.
Residents who receive tests are asked to provide their name, address and phone number so they can be contacted with the results, which should be available between 24 and 48 hours after testing. No insurance or ID card is needed.
On Sept. 30, the state Department of Public Health reported 23 Massachusetts communities were classified as red or high risk for the virus. They included Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover. That was up from 15 red communities statewide the previous week.
Communities classified as red had an average of more than eight daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents during the previous 14 days. Haverhill's average daily rate over that 14-day period was 13.99 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state.
Fiorentini announced five new cases in Haverhill on Monday and six new cases on Tuesday.
He is asking residents to continue practicing social distancing, washing hands often and wearing face masks.
City Health Nurse Mary Connolly said that to get out of the red, the city must not have more than 74 positive COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period.
To view a map of communities across the state, visit online at mass.gov/info-details/community-level-covid-19-data-reporting.