Residents mostly welcome $86M downtown Haverhill project

HAVERHILL — City residents are largely ready to roll out the red carpet for famed shoe designer Stuart Weitzman, who intends to take over the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority outpost in the heart of downtown and build an $86 million shoe museum and performing arts center, should all go according to plan.
As reported Friday, the designer-backed Weitzman Initiative for the Arts and Industry is proposing a cultural center and museum at 12 Washington Square, which currently houses a public bus depot and parking lot along the Merrimack River. The project has reportedly been in the works with the famed designer for two years, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
Heading up the possible transformation of the 34,000-square-foot property—leased by the city for about 30 years—is a group that includes locals Ben Consoli and Matt Juros, among others. The group bid just $1 for the property, which is estimated to draw 53,000 visitors annually, according to Cambridge-based consultant ConsultEcon.
“Haverhill is experiencing a lot of incredible momentum right now. This is one piece of the puzzle. If this does happen, it really could redefine what Haverhill is,” Consoli said. “It takes its history, modernizes it, and excites a whole new generation of people.”
In its very early stages, the complex includes an eight-story main building that houses a multi-purpose theater, educational institution and a public gathering space. A cafe, museum store, restaurant and maker-spaces are also planned, according to the proposal. Weitzman's iconic shoe collection would also be displayed.
A new 50-space parking lot is also written into the proposal. Consoli and his fellow board member Juros, however, do not anticipate parking to be an issue.
“Everyone on the board either lives or works in Haverhill, or both, so every decision we make impacts all of us. Right now, it's way too early to give any definitive answer on how that's going to be tackled, but what I can tell you is that we aren't going to make any decisions that are going to negatively impact the parking in Haverhill. That's a huge concern for all of us,” Consoli said.
Residents interviewed for this story, however, aren't totally convinced.
“We have to be more mindful that every time we put another business downtown, we have to provide parking,” Bradford's Kimberly Zizza Arahovites said. “We're trying to attract businesses, but then we put these impediments in that prevent them from succeeding long-term. We also have to provide for patrons to access those business.”
Joyce Seiler argues that putting the complex downtown could hinder attendance at the proposed museum. “Ease of accessibility is paramount to inviting your audience into your space,” she said.
Others wonder what may happen to the current MVRTA terminal. Officials said that if the project progresses, they would continue to have a bus stop in Washington Square in front of the current location, but would move their customer service office to the Granite Street parking garage.
Abutter Paul Bergman, of engineering firm Paul Bergman and Associates, has maintained a Washington Street business for 26 years and isn't worried about parking. While he would like to eventually see a the Herbert H. Goecke Parking Deck on Merrimack Street rebuilt to accommodate the influx of downtown traffic, “the parking thing can be addressed,” he said. “That should by no means be a showstopper. Just like it wasn't a showstopper for Harbor Place.”
Those that support the project say Weitzman's creativity could pay dividends for decades to come.
“The city badly needs a performing arts center. Every major city has one and Haverhill will never rise above its current level without one,” said Bradford's John Nolan.
Gerald Schiavoni echoes Nolan's statement.
“We need to reinvest in culture and put a new face on this city,” he said.
“This museum will be another totally positive change for our city,” Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien said.
According to Fiorentini, any decision to sell the land would be up to the City Council.
Residents are invited to stay up to date on the project through a website called WeitzmanInitiative.org, developers said.