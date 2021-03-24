Restart of downtown Haverhill paid parking delayed to May 1

HAVERHILL — Downtown drivers don't have to dig into their pockets to park — for now.
The relaunch of paid parking in the city center that was expected to happen this week is on hold.
Mayor James Fiorentini said at the request of City Council, he is delaying the return of paid parking downtown until May 1.
The mayor, at the recommendation of the city’s Parking Commission, planned to resume paid parking this week under new, more consistent and easier-to-understand rules.
Fiorentini suspended paid parking last April because of the pandemic.
"We suspended it because pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic had decreased significantly during the pandemic,” the mayor said. “But now that our restaurants are reopening and people are beginning to flock back to our downtown with the warmer weather and outside dining on the horizon, the time has come to start getting back to normal, and that includes paid parking.”
Paid parking is designed to free up prime parking spaces on downtown streets for restaurants and other business customers and create parking “turnover.” In the absence of paid parking, drivers often park their vehicles on downtown streets for hours at a time and even overnight, depriving business customers of convenient spaces, city officials have said.
In preparation for resuming paid parking, the city’s parking management company, LAZ Parking, is double-checking every one of downtown’s 40 meters and kiosks and said paid parking will not resume until all of them are working properly.
During a discussion of paid parking at the council's March 9 meeting, Councilor William Macek pointed out long-standing mechanical problems with parking meters and kiosks.
"Even before the program was suspended, people were telling us the kiosks weren't working," said Macek, a member of the city's Central Business District Parking Commission. "It's an old system that needs replacement."
The city plans to replace every meter and kiosk with new models, but they are not expected to arrive for about two months. Revenue from paid parking will be used to pay for the new meters and other improvements to downtown, Fiorentini said.
"The new meters and kiosks are similar to the ones we have now,'' he said. "They are new, modern and more reliable."
Macek said he is glad the mayor is delaying paid parking because it will provide more time to consider changes the commission has been discussing.
"We've talked about a number of things, including creating a small number of temporary parking spaces for drivers who don't need to park for two hours, and creating different levels of parking permits so that downtown workers who need long-term parking each day could park a reasonable distance from their place of employment to free up spaces for people doing business."
To avoid confusion for drivers looking to park downtown , Fiorentini said he will deploy "parking ambassadors,'' at the City Council’s suggestion, for the first week or two to assist people who need help understanding the new rules.
"We’re also likely going to have a grace period in which we won’t be issuing tickets for the first week or two until people get used to it," the mayor said.
Under the new program, the parking fee is set to increase from 50 cents per hour to $1 per hour — still the lowest hourly parking rate in the state, the mayor said.
The new rules include standardized hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both on streets and in public lots. Saturdays will be included in the paid program, but parking will remain free on Sunday.
The City Council discussed paid parking earlier this month and voted to send a letter to the mayor asking him to delay restarting the program.
At that March 9 meeting, Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua said it doesn't make sense to resume paid parking when downtown businesses are not back to where they were before the pandemic.
"We have to remember that the parking fee impacts not just the businesses, but it also impacts the residents and the customers," he said.
Several downtown business owners opposed relaunching the program too soon. They included Matt Gaiero, owner of G's Restaurant on Washington Street.
He said the mayor is right in that paid parking frees up spaces on the street, but restarting the program too soon will cause problems.
"It's not right to use broken kiosks and all we have to do is wait a few more months for new kiosks and give the city time to roll out the new rules and rates," Gaiero said. "It's already a confusing system, so we don't need to make it more confusing."
He was referring to different rules that existed before now for on-street spaces compared to city lots. When paid parking restarts, those rules will be made consistent.