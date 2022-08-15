HAVERHILL — The city will play host to a food extravaganza when the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce presents its fifth annual Restaurant Week.
Many of Haverhill’s best eateries, including sit-down restaurants and cafes, will be offering special menu items and special pricing. Restaurant Week runs from Aug. 19 to 25.
“Our new theme is based on participating restaurant specials of $20.22,” said Chamber President and CEO Alex Eberhardt.
This year’s celebration of food kicks off Thursday, Aug. 18, with the annual Longest Table event on Wingate Street. The event, hosted by L’Arche Boston North, is sold out.
Participating restaurants have posted their “$20.22” Restaurant Week specials on the Chamber’s website, http://haverhillma.chambermaster.com/hotdeals.
“We’re looking to bring people from Haverhill and from across the region into Haverhill to experience our restaurants, including our new restaurants,” Eberhardt said. “No matter which restaurant they choose, they’re going to get an amazing $20.22 special. We also wanted to so something fun and different, which is why we created special events every night.”
Special events during Restaurant Week include a late-night dance karaoke party on Aug. 20 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Triana’s Real Mexican Food on Wingate Street; a DJ brunch on Aug. at G’s Texas Southern Flare on Washington Street; a special Longest Table Dinner (a ticketed event) on Aug. 23 at Carbone’s Kitchen on South Main Street, and a cocktail event on Aug. 24 at Krueger Flatbread & Olivia’s on Essex Street.
“Proceeds from the special dinner at Carbone’s support L’Arche Boston North,” Eberhardt said.
A Tasty Awards event, presented by Destination Downtown Haverhill, will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Barking Dog Ale House on Washington Street. Patrons will have an opportunity to vote in various categories including favorite bartender, tastiest dessert, best barista, favorite entrée, favorite server and more.
Major sponsor for this year’s Restaurant Week is Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods.
For a list of participating restaurants, visit haverhillchamber.com under “Events/Chamber Events,” where you will also find each participating business’s specials and discounts.
