HAVERHILL — The city's public school students will continue learning remotely from home for several more weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Students citywide have been on an extended period of fully remote learning since Thanksgiving to keep the virus from spreading among children and teachers. That fully remote program was scheduled to be phased out starting next week, with special needs students and those in kindergarten to grade five returning to classrooms.
The school district has scrapped that plan, however, deciding more time away from classrooms is needed to stop the COVID-19 spread.
The School Committee decided this week to extend fully remote learning for two more weeks for students considered to be "high needs" learners. Those are children in special needs classes, as well as homeless students and English language learners. They will return to classrooms Jan. 19 instead of Jan. 4 as was originally planned.
The School Committee also decided students in kindergarten to grade eight will return to classrooms Jan. 25 to resume their hybrid mix of learning — two days per week in classrooms and three days per week of remote learning. The original plan was for students in kindergarten to grade five to return to classrooms next week, and for children in grades six to eight to return to classrooms Jan. 19.
The committee decided Haverhill High students will return to classrooms and their hybrid mix of in-person and remote learning on Feb. 1, instead of Jan. 19 as was originally planned.
The School Committee meets again Jan. 14, when it will have a final discussion of plans for students to return to classrooms.
At Tuesday night's School Committee meeting, several parents and teachers spoke in favor of delaying a return to classroom learning. According to numbers released by Mayor James Fiorentini's office Wednesday, a total of 4,816 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the school district has decided to pilot a new program requiring students to administer their own coronavirus test swabs during the school day to determine if there is any virus is classrooms, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said.
Math teacher Lauren Sanguedolce said she is not comfortable returning to schools until the city's coronavirus positivity rate is below 5%. Haverhill's current positivity rate is more than 11%. That is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus compared to the total number tested. The city's positivity rate leaves Haverhill in the red high-risk zone for the disease, according to categories set by the state.
"(School) staff travel from 108 communities. Many, if not all, are in the red zone of sickness," Sanguedolce said. "It doesn't make sense to risk the mental health and well being of staff members when they don't feel safe."
Her opinion was echoed by Deb Schultz, an occupational therapist for special needs students. She demonstrated for School Committee members the layers of personal protective equipment she must wear to get through the school day.
"There is no argument that students need to be in school,'' she said. "Most students learn best in-person.
"However, it's just not safe at this point," she said, adding that three of her own four children have fallen ill from the virus. "It's guaranteed to bring high risk for all. If there were ever a time to pause in-person learning, it would be now.
"I have had the privilege of working with Haverhill's most medically fragile students for the past 16 years,'' Schultz said. "When students are absent, my mind immediately starts to race: Did they test positive? When was the last time I treated them? Did I unknowingly pass on the virus? I worry I could be an asymptomatic carrier .... I worry that one of my students could die from this."
Some people participating in the remote School Committee meeting, however, reasoned that time in classrooms is the best way for some children to learn.
Parent Kelly Phillips, the mother of a special needs student with ADHD and OCD, said she took offense when some committee members said special needs students are "more likely to spread (the virus)."
"That feels discriminatory, that Cohort C kids are more likely to spread it,'' she said of the group which includes special needs students. "(My son has) learned to wash his hands. I appreciate what everyone is doing and I acknowledge that. Everyone has worked very hard and that's what's so important. My child is doing well because he's (learning) in person. Please don't take that away."
In an effort to satisfy staff members who said they are struggling with a lack of personal protective equipment, Katie Vozeolas, head of school nursing services, said the district is expanding options for more disposable-style gowns and protective eye wear to suit everyone. At the beginning of the pandemic, staff was asked to reuse their KN-95 masks, just as hospital nurses were, until masks were more readily available and could be disposed of. Now, Vozeolas said, cases of masks and gowns can be ordered so they are plentiful enough to be swapped out with regularity.
"We're trying to learn from all of you and get you what you need to feel comfortable," she told the concerned staff members.