Revitalizing the Merrimack

HAVERHILL — Keeping the Merrimack River a clean, vital part of the city’s revitalization, will be highlighted when Rocky Morrison of the Clean River Project provides a progress report to the City Council on Tuesday.
Councilors will also discuss a state bill that would require public notification of Combined Sewer Overflows (CSO) after sewage spills within two hours by text or email, making it similar to notification requirements in more than 12 states.
There is no general public notification requirement in Massachusetts of a CSO. Likewise, downstream communities are not required to be notified of a CSO event.
The City Council seeks House Speaker Robert DeLeo’s support for the bill, noting that “nearly 3 billion gallons of untreated or partially treated sewage is discharged into state rivers through combined sewer overflows (CSOs), carrying pathogens, bacteria, parasites and viruses — as well as chemical toxins.”
The Environmental Protection Agency recommends that the public stay away from contaminated water for 72 hours to ensure their safety.
Additionally, climate change is cited as a concern along with more frequent and intense storms that can worsen future CSO events.
The council also seeks increased funding for communities to implement system notification and boost infrastructure in an effort to reduce and lessen future sewage spills.
In 2018, legislators an $800,000 environmental bond to help towns implement CSO notification systems.
Sponsored by state Sen. Pat Jehlen, D-Somerville, state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, and state Rep. Denise Provost, D-Somerville, House Bill 3976 notes there are 181 CSOs throughout Massachusetts that discharged 2.8 billion gallons into rivers and streams in 2011.
During this past summer, a group of regional legislators paddled 117 miles from Franklin, New Hampshire, to Newburyport to learn first-hand about the Merrimack’s resources, cleanliness and how CSOs adversely affect recreational opportunities such as boating, fishing and swimming in the river.
“The basic function of government is to notify folks of a public health emergency,” Dean Campbell said during the kayak tour in August. “If people feel comfortable that the river is clean and safe, you’ll get more people on the river.”
In the spring, the council awarded the Clean River Project $20,000 for Morrison to install two collection booms in a section across from Jaffarian’s Volvo Toyota from May until October to collect debris from the Spicket and Shawsheen rivers into the Merrimack.
Clean River has a fleet of six, customized pontoon boats, which are used during cleanups of the river between Haverhill and Chelmsford.