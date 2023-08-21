HAVERHILL – It was Rob Pike’s first official day on the job as Haverhill High’s football coach — his dream job — on Friday morning.
It started raining as soon as practice started. Then it rained harder. Then lightning game. and then it rained harder.
The on-field practice ended about an hour earlier than slated, but there wasn’t enough bad weather to ruin what has already transpired with the program.
“It’s different,” said Haverhill senior Devin Carreiro. “It was organized. It was intense. There was an energy. It felt like a team.”
Friday’s opening practice was Haverhill High’s first official football activity since the fallout from last November, which included some ugly hazing incidents, followed by the firing of the head coach and a few court appearances.
After the hazing investigation was completed, the superintendent cancelled Haverhill’s Thanksgiving Day game with Lowell, a sad day in the school’s — and really the city’s — history.
Haverhill High football needed a reboot in the worst way and the statewide coaching search ended in a Haverhill High history classroom.
That’s where Pike, a 1999 Haverhill High graduate, had been teaching since 2003, and coaching as an assistant through 2009.
When the position was listed this past January, Pike applied. Again.
It was his third crack at his “dream” job, the same gig his dad, Bob Pike, had from 1986 through 1999.
“I applied (in 2006) when Tim Briggs got it and then (in 2010) when Tim O’Connor got it,” said Pike. “But I was young and didn’t have a lot of experience then. I understood.”
This is not Pike’s first rodeo in reclamation projects. He was hired to coach at Salem High in 2010, after going winless in 2009.
“I didn’t look at it that way,” said Pike. “Just like the Haverhill position, Salem has a good football tradition and had a tough year. Haverhill has a good tradition, too. We have athletes at the school, good football players.”
To Pike’s point, Haverhill had a run under O’Connor when the Hillies finished from 2013 to 2016, 8-3, 7-4, 6-5 and 9-2. Since then, though, it’s been 3-8, 4-7, 4-7, 0-3 and 3-7 last year.
Pike’s performance as a first-time head coach in Salem was impressive. The Blue Devils were 50-23 over seven seasons, including three straight trips to the Div. I semifinals.
He then served two seasons as head coach at Lowell High (2020-21, 8-8 record) during the COVID era, before stepping down.
Pike spent last season as the offensive coordinator for Andover High, helping to lead the Golden Warriors to a 10-1 record and a trip to the Div. 1 quarterfinals. The Golden Warriors featured one of the most potent offenses in the state, averaging 39.5 points per game.
While Pike’s got winning percentages to match most top football coaches, his style is different than most.
“I can be very an emotional coach, all over the place,” said Andover coach E.J. Perry. “His demeanor is great, very calm. He keeps everyone calm. He had a great relationship with our top two guys, (quarterback) Scottie Brown and (running back) Lincoln Beal. We had a very good offense before he came here. We averaged 40 points per game under Rob last year. He helped make us special.”
While Friday was the official open to the football season, Haverhill High footballers have been working in other areas before Friday’s opening practice.
He had the entire program, nearly 100 boys, helping clean up the Trinity Stadium stands last April.
“We’re going to do things the right way off the field, too,” said Pike. “If you play for Haverhill High you will treat people with respect. You will do things in and around the community. They will be gentlemen around school. I’ve been doing this for a while now and those things carry on to the football field.”
Pike’s connection to Haverhill is extra special.
He was born at the Hale Hospital. and he was at the field hundreds of times starting as a 6-year-old when his dad took over as head coach at Haverhill High.
Then in high school he played for his dad as a running back and linebacker.
“One of the best experiences of my life, playing for my dad,” said Pike. “He was my hero; my greatest mentor. I wanted to be like him. He had great command of his players. He was the best. I hope I can coach as well as he did.”
Those around him, including the person who hired him, the school’s athletic director Tom O’Brien, believes the school and the city hit the lottery with Pike’s acceptance of the job.
“I don’t think I have ever been as enthused and excited about a hire in my career,” said O’Brien. “Rob brings everything you can ask for to the position. First of all, he is a Hillie through and through, and has been his whole life. He is a teacher at the high school and is passionate about the city of Haverhill. Oh, and on top of that, he is an outstanding coach. He brings over a decade of head coaching experience and has proven he knows how to build a successful program.”
While there were many coaches who applied, hoping to bring Haverhill football not only back to respectability, but prominence, there was really only one choice.
A particular highly-regarded history teacher at Haverhill.
“He sets high expectations for his student-athletes. He holds them accountable on a daily basis both on and off the field in all aspects of their student-athlete lives,” said O’Brien. “The Pike name has been closely tied with Haverhill High football for decades. I am confident he will succeed in so many ways beyond what goes on, and off the football field.”
Another key player and senior for the Hillies, Alex Gomes, said he knew it was going to be different in this first one-on-one meeting with Pike back in March.
“He knew that I had played quarterback, but didn’t last year,” said Gomes. “He asked me, ‘Do you still want to play quarterback?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah!!’ He said the spot isn’t open, but there will be competition. That meant a lot, hearing that. It means we’re going to compete for everything, which is the way it should be.”
Pike said he has always believed that it is better if a football coach is teaching at the same high school.
“Being in the building as a teacher helps,” said Pike. “Being able to be around kids, the football team, allows them to see you as a teacher first. We can’t forget that our main job is education, first and foremost. They are not just football players. But football is an extension of education.”
While his dad won’t be around to witness history in a few weeks, seeing another Pike leading Haverhill High football from the sidelines, his mom, Christine, will be there every game, just like she was so many times for her husband.
“I owe my mom so much,” said Pike. “Like my dad, she was a teacher too. He worked really hard for her students. She impacted me a lot. I wanted to be a teacher as much as I wanted to be a coach. She played a big role in that.”
One difference is the “team” concept Pike started from Day 1. Rather than have freshmen practice at another time or at the far end of the Trinity Stadium complex, everybody is within an earshot of Pike.
He also instituted a “buddy” program between juniors and freshmen and seniors and sophomores, pairing up older players with younger players.
Haverhill’s first scrimmage is Saturday in North Andover. Two weeks later will be the opener in Beverly.
Both Carreiro and Gomes said they expect Haverhill High to make some noise immediately under the new energy circulating around the program and the school.
“We have good players, very good players,” said Carreiro. “We have a lot of work to do, but feel like this is a new beginning with Coach Pike. It feels different. It feels better.”
