HAVERHILL — The district is planning another shift of students for the fall with sixth-grade classes at Tilton Upper School in the St. James School building on Primrose Street moving to Consentino School across town.
Shifting students from one building to another is a continuing result of a more comprehensive Right Size plan put into effect at the start of the school year.
This involves shifting students between buildings to avoid middle school overcrowding and to make use of classrooms that were empty at some schools. Kindergarten-only centers were eliminated and dozens of teachers were moved from one school to another and one grade to another.
In addition, Haverhill Alternative School was moved out of St. James School and into Greenleaf School, while the TEACH program was moved out of St. James to Bartlett School in the Mt. Washington neighborhood.
School Committeewoman Toni Sapienza-Donais said the Right Size plan has not been without its problems.
She said parents at Bradford Elementary told her that students from Tilton School were shifted there this school year and that it resulted in an increase of students with behavioral issues without enough supports in place. Sapienza-Donais said teachers told her there was an increase in ELL students — English Language Learners — without enough supports.
"The school is probably meeting their education plans, but the teachers feel that more supports are needed, especially for students from the Tilton district who are reading below grade level and need more reading support, from what teachers have told me," she said. "Those children were transferred in as part of the Right Size plan."
At the School Committee meeting Feb. 27, Superintendent Margaret Marotta looked ahead to the next school year with a plan for keeping Tilton Lower on Grove Street with kindergarten through third grade but moving sixth grade from Tilton Upper to Consentino.
Tilton Upper would operate with fourth and fifth grades only beginning this fall.
Tilton Principal Bonnie Antkowiak said there are five fourth-grade classes and two each of fifth- and sixth-grade classes at Tilton Upper and that by moving the sixth grade to Consentino, fourth-grade class sizes at Tilton Upper would increase a little but would be on par with the district.
The move would involve 37 current fifth-graders at Tilton Upper who the district plans to have attend Consentino this fall.
The vast majority of students attending Tilton Upper are from the Tilton and Consentino school zones, Marotta said. There are a very small number of student move-ins and parent requests causing exceptions to this zoning, she said.
Marotta said there are two available classrooms at Consentino to house the new sixth-graders from Tilton Upper who would receive more of a middle school experience since Consentino offers more extracurricular activities and amenities.
She noted that a feasibility study to renovate Consentino or build a new Consentino would take place this summer and that the earliest the city could receive building aid from the state would be July 2021. She said another shifting of students could result from that study.
Consentino Principal John Mele said his school could easily absorb the sixth-grade classes from Tilton Upper since the Right Size plan helped reduce class sizes at his school this year from the low 30s to the low to high 20s.
Consentino served grades 4 to 8 the previous school year and then transitioned to grades 5 to 8 at the start of this school year. It serves 758 children, which Mele says is a lower and more manageable number than in past years.
"This plan has been a huge benefit to us," he said.