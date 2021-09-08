HAVERHILL — Haverhill's River Bards are returning for their fall 2021 poetry series.
Readings take place in-person at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., and via Zoom. In-person attendees must wear masks and there is a 50-person capacity limit. Each featured poet will kick off the night at 7 p.m. with a reading, followed by open mic time until everyone has had a chance to read.
Participants can join the open mic portion via Zoom and in person through the open mic sign-up sheet. Events wrap up no later than 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10, will feature Priscilla Turner Spada of Newburyport. Spada is a member of the Powow River Poets, an artist, and a singer.
Friday, Oct. 1, will feature Andrea Vallario of Haverhill. A comrade of the mystics, Vallario explores life through the interplay between the inner worlds, nature, and lessons amidst culture and community.
Friday, Nov. 5, will feature the talented poets of Haverhill High School’s Reservoir Writers literary club, led by River Bard member Cody Kucker.
For more information or for Zoom registration, visit www.creativehaverhill.org/programs.
Ghost hunt is Friday
HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project and the Hilldale Cemetery Association will hold a ghost hunt in the Hilldale Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Gates open at 7 p.m. and a $10 donation will be accepted at the gate. Proceeds support cemetery maintenance. Please bring paranormal equipment such as cameras and recorders. For more information, contact Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.