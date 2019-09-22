HAVERHILL — The city’s biggest end of summer celebration drew huge crowds of people on Saturday when Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus took over the downtown.
The Riverfront Cultural District was filled with activities, food and entertainment for young and old.
The River Ruckus stage in Riverfront Park pulsed with a variety of musical performances throughout the day from a host of bands, concluding with a 6:30 p.m. performance by recording artists, The English Beat.
More than a dozen vendors located in view of the stage offered a variety of foods and treats.
Carter’s Ice Cream was busy serving cups of ice cream to children and adults, including Brenda Boss of Haverhill, who brought along her mother Peggy Bourque and Bourque’s great granddaughter, Hailey Bourque, 8. They were all enjoying cups of ice cream.
“I really liked the bouncy house,” Hailey said about a free activity that was a big attraction in the River Ruckus’ “Kids Zone.”
“We come every year for the food and the music,” Peggy Bourque said.
Young children gleefully dipped their hands into touch tanks presented by Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center.
Joppa Flats educator Johanna True chatted with one group of children about the various sea creatures that were in her tank, including rock crabs, jonah crabs and green crabs.
Four-year-old Serena Kaw just giggled as she touched the various creatures.
“She’s having a lot of fun today,” said her father Clifford Kaw.
Children could create their own paintings at a table hosted by Creative Haverhill.
Program Director Erin Padilla handed children short sections of plastic straws they used to blow onto paper dotted with watercolors.
The resulting images looked like colorful fireworks displays.
“Both kids and adults have been having a lot of fun with this,” Padilla said.
Art and culture events included tours of Queen Anne architecture within the historic downtown area, presentations in front of the Essex Street Gateway Mural, and talks on two other downtown murals.
Participants in a classic car show that took over Washington Street from Post Office square to Railroad Square said it was the biggest and best show yet.
More than 50 vehicles including classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, sports cars and a few interesting oddities lined Washington Street.
Matthew Soto and his sister, Esthermarie, stood in front of a 1927 Ford T-bucket hot rod built by Jack Medonsa of Haverhill so that their parents, Angel and Alta Soto could take their picture. Angel said his young children had never seen such a car.
Frank Constabile of Haverhill showed off his 2005 Ford Mustang GT with a custom paint job. He also brought his 2002 Mustang GT convertible.
“I’ve been coming to the River Ruckus for four years now,” Constabile said. “The people are always interesting and the downtown is coming along nicely.”
Angela Hallinan of Haverhill said she was disappointed that she could not display her car, a 2004 red convertible Chevy Corvette.
“I didn’t get here in time so they didn’t have any space left,” she said.
A handful of British cars seemed to attract a lot of attention, including a red, 1973 Jaguar XKE E-Type with a 12-cylinder engine.
Its owner, Kevin Barrett of Lawrence, kept the hood up so that visitors could inspect its rather complicated engine.
“I’m an engineer yet I won’t touch its four Stromberg carburetors,” Barrett said. “This is my second time at the River Ruckus and I love it. Everybody is having fun and no one is in a hurry.”
John Mickela of Bradford proudly displayed his red, 1951 MG TD convertible with lots of chrome accents.
“It’s nice to see more British cars here this year,” Mickela said. “It’s a really nice show this year.”
Lots of eyes were on a massive blue and white 1957 Oldsmobile Super 88 convertible, a somewhat rare model owned by Haverhill native Charlie Daggett of Plaistow.
“I’ve been to a lot of car shows and very few of these are around,” he said.
Retired Lawrence school principal Jim O’Keefe of Methuen said he really liked the looks of Daggett’s car.
“My dad had a car like this,” O’Keefe said. “It’s beautiful.”
Kevin Comeau of the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home in Haverhill displayed his 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser and said it put smiles on the faces of many people who paused to give it a good look, inside and out.
“We all grew up with beach wagons,” Comeau joked.
A replica of the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that starred in the TV series, “Knight Rider,” stopped many people in their tracks as it played the recorded voice of KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand).
“How do you make it talk,” Jennifer Hunter of Haverhill asked the car’s owner, Wess Murphy of Haverhill.
Murphy explained that he’d fitted a motorcycle stereo under the car’s hood and that it played back a loop of phrases the TV show car uttered. He activated the voice with a hand-held remote control.
“It took me 10 years to build and this is my first time showing it at the River Ruckus,” Murphy said about the 1985 Firebird he modified to look like the TV show’s car.
River Ruckus concluded at 8 p.m. with a fireworks spectacular over the Merrimack River.