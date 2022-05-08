HAVERHILL — Hundreds of boys and girls celebrated the Great American Pastime Friday evening with an opening ceremony of the Riverside-Bradford Baseball League fit for a Hollywood movie.
With Mayor Jame Fiorentini throwing out the first pitch and Buddy Ball veteran Aaron Duclos hollering “Play Ball!” the event got underway at Riverside Park.
It was the first time since COVID that the event was held, during which dedicated coach and board member Adam Hurrell was honored for his many years of service to the league.
More than 500 boys and girls from the ages of 4 to 12 in all divisions attended along with proud parents and family members. The Riverside-Bradford Baseball League is dedicated to teaching good sportsmanship and the fundamentals of baseball while building a positive self-image for both boys and girls throughout Haverhill.
