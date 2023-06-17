WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District recently announced that there will be limited access to the middle-high cchool campus in the coming weeks due to planned roadwork.
Crews were expected to begin tearing up campus roads on Friday, June 16. Visitors will have access to only the middle-high school building. Anyone with business at the middle-high school is asked to enter the property via Farm Lane. Entry remains through the front doors. For departure, visitors will loop around the building to reconnect to Farm Lane.
Further, the site of the former middle school will be closed off. There will be no public access to the track or tennis courts through the campus during construction.
Crews will then resurface and line all roads on campus.
Work will be completed by Aug. 1, well before the start of the 2023-2024 school year, according to school officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.