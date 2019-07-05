WEST NEWBURY — The Rocks Village Bridge over the Merrimack River, linking West Newbury and Haverhill, was closed to all cars and marine traffic on Friday after a truck carrying a large roll-off container struck the bridge, dropping the container onto the road.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in an advisory Friday afternoon that the truck and container were being removed from the bridge, and crews were inspecting the structure to determine the damage and figure out when it can be reopened.
Police set up a detour and MassDOT encouraged travelers to find alternate routes. Signs were going to be set up to tell drivers about the bridge closure.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers can call 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions, or visit www.mass511.com. Travelers can also follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT or download MassDOT's GoTime mobile app for real-time traffic conditions.