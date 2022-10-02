HAVERHILL — Good news for drivers and pedestrians is just around the corner with the planned reopening of the Rocks Village Bridge, which has been closed since March 17.
That day, a tractor-trailer that exceeded height restrictions attempted to cross the bridge, officials said, causing significant damage to sections on both sides of the truss and the lateral bracing connecting the two sides. The damage occurred midspan within the section that swings open for boat traffic.
It was the third such incident involving over height trucks trying to cross the bridge in the past four years.
Following its closure, the state installed detour signs in various areas to help drivers find other routes. The bridge is heavily used by commuters from Merrimac, Haverhill, and Southern New Hampshire communities as well as by schools on both sides of the river.
Kristen Pennucci, communications director for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), said the bridge is expected to return to normal vehicle and pedestrian traffic the week of Oct. 10.
Although the bridge has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic since March, MassDOT opened the bridge to marine traffic in June.
Pennucci said the repair contractor commenced the permanent repairs on Aug. 31 and is currently completing the installation of the remaining new structural steel components and bolt testing.
“The bridge is currently supported on cribbing towers with hydraulic jacks on the fender system,” she said. “Once the steel repairs are fully complete, the jacks need to be carefully removed to allow the mechanical elements of the structure to be tested and the swing span to be re-balanced to ensure proper opening and closing. This process is expected to take two to three days.”
Pennucci said that once the bridge has been fully tested, it will be placed in the closed position to allow the newly installed steel components to be painted with intermediate and surface coats.
She said painting is scheduled to begin Monday and is expected to take approximately one week to complete, depending on the weather.
“Based on the current schedule, MassDOT is expecting to reopen the bridge to normal operations during the week of Oct. 10,” she said.
In the months following the closure of the bridge in March, local leaders asked the state to implement a permanent truck restriction on the bridge or install improved signage noting height restrictions.
MassDOT officials responding saying the $14.1 million Rocks Bridge rehabilitation project – funded in 2012 by the Patrick-Murray Administration’s Accelerated Bridge Program to repair structurally deficient bridges statewide – was specifically designed to accommodate all types of traffic and vehicles.
“MassDOT is continuing to work toward the implementation of the advance warning signage plan and lane pavement markings on regional and local roadways on both sides of the bridge,” Pennucci said.
The two-lane, steel hybrid truss bridge was originally constructed in 1794 and known as the Merrimack Bridge. Its current incarnation includes a hand-operated, historic swing span, built in 1883 by Boston Bridge Works.
