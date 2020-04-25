HAVERHILL — The Rocks Village Bridge connecting Haverhill and West Newbury will be partially or fully closed to traffic over the next six weeks for repairs.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced repairs will begin on the bridge over the Merrimack River that spans East Main Street in Haverhill and Bridge Street in West Newbury. The work is scheduled to begin Monday.
Officials said the overhead truss on the bridge's movable span was struck and damaged by over-height vehicles July 5, 2019 and Jan. 13. The damaged structural steel members will be repaired. Cost recovery will be pursued under the Accident Recovery Program.
The work will require temporary single-lane closures or full closure of the bridge and detours will take place as follows: from Monday, April 27, through Friday, May 1, one lane of the bridge will be closed and there will be alternating traffic.
From Monday, May 18, through Wednesday, June 3, the entire bridge will be closed and traffic will be detoured.
Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.