HAVERHILL — You may have driven over it many times without noticing.
It's not much of a bridge, just a small structure that allows Creek Brook to pass under Route 97 in front of the Broadway Business Park.
But because the structure has deteriorated to the point where it might have to be closed, this little bridge will be getting some big repairs, city officials said.
While the work is happening, drivers in both directions on busy Route 97 will be detoured through the business park, using Computer Drive and Research Drive, officials said.
As the project begins, northbound traffic heading toward Salem, New Hampshire, on Route 97 will be detoured during daytime hours from April 20 to 30.
Then from April 30 to May 16, Route 97 will be fully closed at the bridge. Traffic in both directions will be detoured onto Computer Drive and Research Drive to get around the construction site. Drivers should seek alternate routes during this time to avoid delays, state transportation officials said.
Electronic message boards will be placed at both ends of the construction area about a week before the detours begin, officials said.
Access to businesses located between Computer Drive and the work area will be allowed, officials said. Pedestrians will also be required to use the detour.
City Engineer John Pettis said the Haverhill Highway Department will make paving repairs along Research Drive and Computer Drive so they can handle the detoured traffic, and that state workers will do paving at areas close to the bridge when the work is completed.
Pettis said the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will repair severe structural deterioration of the bridge that must be addressed immediately to ensure the bridge continues to meet safety requirements.
If the structural issues were not addressed, the bridge would have to be closed in the near future, Pettis said.
Everything from motorcycles to tractor-trailers use Route 97 to travel between Haverhill, Methuen and Salem, New Hampshire.
MassDOT is paying for the bridge repair, at an estimated cost of $650,000, officials said.
MassDOT officials said the bridge repair is part of a $3.27 million structural bridge maintenance contract awarded to NEL Corporation.