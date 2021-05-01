Route 97 drivers face detour at Haverhill's Broadway Business Park

HAVERHILL — Drivers on Route 97 heading west toward Methuen and Salem, New Hampshire, or east into Haverhill are facing detours as workers make major repairs to the Creek Brook Bridge.
Drivers are being detoured through the Broadway Business Park, which is near the bridge. The detour takes traffic around the bridge repair project, eventually allowing drivers to reconnect to Route 97.
Officials said the concrete bridge over Creek Brook has deteriorated to the point where it would have to close unless major repairs are made.
State transportation officials said work on the bridge in front of the business park began Friday and will continue 24 hours per day until the morning of May 16. During that period, Route 97 northbound and southbound in the area of the bridge will be closed, with the detour in place, officials said.
Traffic is being detoured as follows:
Drivers headed west on Route 97 toward Methuen or Salem must turn right onto Computer Drive, which channels traffic around the back of the business park, connecting with Research Drive. Drivers will eventually reconnect to Route 97, heading west.
Drivers heading east on Route 97 must turn left onto Research Drive, which channels traffic to Computer Drive. Drivers will eventually reconnect to Route 97, heading east.
Local access to the businesses located south of Creek Brook between Computer Drive and the work area will be maintained, state transportation officials said.
Pedestrians are also required to use the detour, officials said.
Drivers entering the area near the repair project are asked to reduce their speed and use caution. Appropriate signs, law enforcement details and message boards are in place to guide drivers near the work area.
The state is paying for the bridge repairs at an estimated cost of $650,000, state officials said. The repairs are part of a $3.27 million structural bridge maintenance contract awarded to NEL Corporation, the officials said.
For more information on area traffic conditions, visit www.mass511.com for real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.