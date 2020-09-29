GROVELAND — A 27-year-old Rowley woman died when the SUV she was driving hit a parked car on School Street just before 11 p.m. Monday, State Police said.
Police identified the victim as Alyson Spence. They said she was unconscious at the scene and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, they said.
Two young children who were properly fastened in the back seat of the vehicle escaped injury in the crash, police said.
Police said no information is yet available about what caused the crash.
A preliminary investigation into the accident indicates that a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Spence was traveling north on School Street about 10:48 p.m. when the crash happened, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio. The children were properly fastened in the rear of the vehicle, Procopio said.
The Trailblazer crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a parked 2016 Lincoln MKZ in the area of 115 School St., according to Procopio. That car was parked in an on-street parking area and unoccupied at the time of the crash, he said.
State Police praised Spence for properly buckling up the two children, saving them from injury.
"The children thankfully were not injured, which is testimony to the necessity of properly using child seat restraints, as this woman did," Procopio said in a prepared statement.
The children were given to family members at the scene, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation by state and local police.
Watch eagletribune.com for developments in this story. A complete report will appear in Wednesday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and at eagletribune.com.