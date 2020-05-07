HAVERHILL — The city's Board of Health has designated Ruth's House an essential business, allowing it to begin serving people in need.
Although the thrift shop at 111 Lafayette Square remains closed to the public for the time being, the staff is scheduling appointments with qualifying clients who are being seen on an individual, socially-distanced basis to receive their usual quarterly clothing allotment.
Currently, Ruth's House is answering a plea from Casa Nueva Vida, a homeless shelter in Lawrence, for clothing for 45 children. Gift bags of new underwear and socks, gently used clothing and shoes as well as books, are being prepared to be sent to the shelter. Ruth's House is delivering the items this week.
Ruth's House is seeking donations of new or gently-used clothing. Please leave donations in front of the thrift shop's garage door, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please ring the bell to alert staff who are in the shop.
To learn more about Ruth's House and its mission, visit ruthsthriftshop.com.
NECC to present play virtually
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College's Top Notch Players will present a Zoom performance of David Lindsay Abaire’s “Rabbit Hole” Monday at noon.
The performance is expected to last about two hours and will open with a speech by Brianne Beatrice, NECC theater professor.
The performance will be recorded and made available to the public for free.
The cast has been rehearsing since February under the direction of Beatrice and NECC alumnus Benjamin Beveridge of Lawrence, assistant director. This is the first virtual production presented by NECC students in the history of the college. The actors will perform from the safety of their homes.
“I know the cast is excited to share their work," Beatrice said. "While initially they rehearsed in the theater on campus, the pandemic forced the rehearsals online. They rose to the occasion and adapted quickly."
“Rabbit Hole” follows characters Becca and Howie Corbett, who have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart. The play charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.
To log into Zoom, contact Beatrice at bbeatrice@necc.mass.edu. She can also be contacted for the link to the recorded production after the live viewing. The link to the recorded production will also be shared on social media.
Remote options for NECC summer courses
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College has expanded its online summer courses.
"Due to the pandemic, we added more online options than usual this summer,” said Bill Heineman, NECC's vice president of student and academic affairs. “We’ve now moved all of our Session I and III face-to-face courses to remote delivery, at least to start."
Summer Session I begins May 12 and runs for six weeks through June 19. Summer Session III begins May 12 and runs for 12 weeks through July 31.
It has yet to be decided whether face-to-face classes currently scheduled in Summer Session II, which begins June 22 and runs for six weeks through July 31, will be taught remotely. Online and face-to-face options are available.
For a list of summer courses, visit online at necc.mass.edu.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all registrations are conducted online at necc.mass.edu/register. For more information, contact Enrollment Services at 978-556-3700 or admissions@necc.mass.edu.