HAVERHILL — Merrimack Valley Transit is introducing de-escalation training for drivers to head-off possible confrontations in the future.
The move comes in the wake of tragic incidents in the nation involving the public and law enforcement.
Also, MeVa Administrator Noah Berger is reviewing its training procedures after a bus crash at Holy Family Hospital on Feb. 1.
At Thursday’s MeVa board meeting, attended by representatives from Merrimack Valley towns and cities, Berger said the de-escalation instruction is a preventative measure.
Berger acknowledged that public transportation and law enforcement are entirely different services.
Still, he wants MeVa’s drivers, who number about 80, to know the best ways to avoid conflicts.
“In this vein, our Safety and Training Officer Jessenia Molina is introducing de-escalation training to the regular training we provide to both new and existing drivers,” Berger said.
MeVa is also reviewing procedures to prevent an incident such as the bus crash earlier this month.
On Feb. 1, the bus, #1801, on the 18 Riverside Route, rolled downhill from Holy Family Hospital while the driver was outside it trouble-shooting an issue.
“The bus crossed both lanes of Lincoln Avenue before crashing into signage for the hospital,” Berger stated.
The three women aboard were uninjured. One of them fell down while running to the front of the bus to pull the emergency brake, he said.
MeVa’s response team came to the scene immediately, and the transit company called the three women later to make sure they were okay.
MeVa Advisory Board member Andrew Levine, chief of staff for Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, asked Berger what operational changes would be put into effect to avoid a future runaway bus incident.
Berger said the transit company has yet to institute any changes. They are still figuring out what went wrong, and the extent to which the problem was due to the operator or the bus.
