Sal’s Pizza announces discount pizza program

Massachusetts RMV opens eight locations with new protocols
LAWRENCE — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced that eight of its 30 customer service center locations will be open as of March 19.
These locations will be open until further notice: Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Springfield and Worcester. Hearings will be conducted at Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, Springfield and Worcester.
Road tests for permit holders are postponed at all locations through at least Friday, March 20.
Customers who do not have immediate needs for required in-person services are asked to delay their visits. The open RMV locations will prioritize only transactions that cannot be completed online, over the phone or by mail. Customers are also asked to not bring multiple individuals with them. Meanwhile, AAA locations will continue to offer select RMV services to AAA members and road tests will be suspended indefinitely.
Customers visiting the open centers will be issued tickets on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to those customers with transactions that cannot be completed online. Limited tickets will be issued and you may be asked to leave and return another day.
More than 40 RMV transactions may be conducted online at mass.gov/rmv. For updates on the COVID-19 response and precautionary measures, visit mass.gov/coronavirus.com.
New Hampshire Maple Weekend canceled
UNION, NH: — The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association Board of Directors has Canceled New Hampshire Maple Weekend scheduled for March 21-22 as well as the remainder of New Hampshire Maple Month.
New Hampshire sugar makers will still have maple syrup and maple products available as this maple sugaring season was off to a great start, officials said.
Local sugar houses can be contacted directly to see if they’re open for guests. Additionally, New Hampshire sugar houses may offer off-hours pick-up, sell their products online, and be willing to mail their delicious maple products right to the customer’s door.
The NHMPA is in the early stages of planning a fall New Hampshire sugar house event. More information will be available shortly.
Learn more at nhmapleproducers.com.
COVID-19 Scam Warning
BOSTON — U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling has issued a stern warning regarding scams and other crimes related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"As our communities take extraordinary measures to confront the coronavirus outbreak, some may view this as an opportunity to prey on the public’s fears and anxieties," he said.
The Department of Justice is now focused on cybercrime, sale of counterfeit goods, treatment scams and other healthcare and investment scams arising from the pandemic, Lelling said.
"My office will aggressively prosecute anyone engaged in this kind of activity," he said.
Massachusetts residents who believe they are victims of fraud or other criminal activity related to the pandemic should contact the United States Attorney’s Office at USAMA.victimassistance@usdoj.gov or call 1-888-221-6023 and leave a message. Members of the public can also contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) by visiting www.IC3.gov. If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911.
Bagged lunches available
HAMPSTEAD — St. Ann Food Pantry in Hampstead will provide bagged breakfast and lunch to anyone under 18 living in any of its school district towns during the period of remote learning.
Food service operations for the Timberlane School District will be closed during the period of remote learning. While this may place a stress on the district's free and reduced population, the following resource is available: St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, 26 Emerson Ave., PO Box 339, Hampstead, NH 03841.
The pantry will be running a modified program and will provide bagged breakfast and lunch to anyone under 18 living in any of its district towns, in a drive-through format, weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon, behind St. Anne Church.
No proof of need is required. The food pantry is accepting financial donations, which can be directed to the parish office at the above address.
For more information, visit saintannechurchnh.org/saint-anne-ecumenical-food-pantry.
City-wide Reading Challenge launched
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Promise, the Campaign for Grade Level Reading has launched a City-Wide Reading Challenge for Haverhill students to help encourage daily reading throughout the COVID-19 learning disruption.
Starting this week, students in Pre-K through grade 12 who attend any school or preschool program in Haverhill are encouraged to begin tracking their daily reading time and posting about their reading on social media.
It is recommended that students read aloud for at least 20 minutes each day during long breaks from school to keep learning and sharpening their reading skills. Economically disadvantaged students are especially at risk for losing valuable progress in their reading achievement when school is not in session.
Parents and caregivers can help students track daily reading time and send in their students’ progress at the end of each week for a chance to win gift cards to Market Basket, Barnes and Noble, and local restaurants. To participate, visit haverhillpromise.com/reading-challenge and join the City-Wide Reading Challenge event page on Facebook.
Participants can increase their chances of winning a prize by following Haverhill Promise on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and posting photos and videos of their students reading using #HaverhillReads2020, #HaverhillReads, and #HaverhillPromise. The challenge will continue for as long as the schools remain closed.
Families in need of books should email Haverhill Promise at team@haverhillpromise.com.
Sal’s Pizza announces discount pizza program
LAWRENCE — Sal’s Pizza and PRKD brands are holding Pizza-For-A-Purpose (#PIZZAFORAPURPOSE) to help community members in need during this time of crisis.
Slashing prices in half, all Sal's Pizza locations are offering 12-inch cheese pizzas for $4.99, 16-inch cheese pizzas for $5.99 and 19-inch cheese pizza for $6.99 (toppings extra) to help support families in the community and is also partnering with Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, first responders in the Lawrence area, and local hospital staff and construction workers to provide them with boxed pizzas, keeping people fed while maintaining CDC protocols.
As this pandemic continues, Sal's employees will be visiting facilities throughout the Merrimack Valley to assist those in need. If any member of the community is in need or organizations would like to take advantage of these opportunities, please contact Gerrylynn Darcy, senior vice president at 978-490-0905.