Salem Police say K-9 in need

SALEM, N.H. — The youngest member of the Salem Police Department has earned early praise. Starting in December, he made a crucial catch his first week by locating a handgun tossed by a fleeing suspect.
Still, there’s a life-saving piece of gear he goes without. Officials say there’s no money in the budget for it.
That member is Apollo, a 2-year-old German shepherd, who does not have a protective vest. It’s something that area resident and friend of law enforcement Mark Bishop is working hard to change.
“These dogs don’t ask; they go,” Bishop said. “When it’s 1 a.m. and someone’s breaking into a bank, they send the dogs in and they don’t hesitate.”
Bishop points to Apollo’s need as a chance for the public to step up and help. He has personally collected checks and delivered them to police in the past, and encourages people to deliver or mail their own donations to the station at 9 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
All checks should be made out to the Salem, New Hampshire, Police K-9 unit.
Apollo is the newest partner of Officer Dan Nelson, whose former K-9 Trigger retired after more than a decade of service.
According to Sgt. Nick Turner, Salem’s K-9 supervisor, Apollo completed training at the Boston K-9 Academy this spring for patrolling and tracking. He’s scheduled to undergo narcotics training later this year.
The department has two other highly trained dogs, which are utilized across the region when other departments are in need. K-9 Lobo is paired with Officer Argenis Gomez and Dash is with Officer Paul Benoit.
“A dog isn’t just a dog. A dog is an officer as well. That amount of time, effort and money that’s put into training is an investment you need to protect, just like any other officer,” Turner said.
Lobo and Dash, both Belgian Malinois, have vests thanks to community donations and efforts by Bishop. Police say the gear provides protection from blunt trauma, slashes, stabs and bullets.
Price tags vary, usually around several thousand dollars. Bishop also hopes to contribute money to rebuild a shelter at the police department.