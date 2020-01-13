SALEM, N.H. — Salem's School Board is proposing a renovation project for Woodbury School and will be asking voters to borrow for the project later this spring. The board is hosting an informational meeting on the project Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School.
School Board members and administrators will be joined by Lance Whitehead and Jay Doherty of Lavallee/Brensinger Architects and will provide a historical perspective of the Facilities Master Plan and details for the upcoming comprehensive, including costs and efforts to mitigate tax impacts.
Questions from audience members will be taken and answered.
Are you smarter than a Kiwanian?
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis will hold their third annual "Are you smarter than a Kiwanian?" trivia night Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St. Proceeds benefit Pentucket Kiwanis charities.
First place prize is $200, second place is $100 and third place is $50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the competition begins at 7 p.m.
The event will include a cash bar, light appetizers and raffles.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Pre-buy a table of 10 by Feb. 7 for $275. A maximum of 10 people per team strictly adhered to.
Mail checks to: Pentucket Kiwanis, PO BOx 123, Haverhill, MA 01831 or drop off checks at EZ-Way Cleaners locations, 143 White St. and 139 S. Main St. in Bradford. You can also pay by PayPal or credit card at pentucketkiwanis.org/trivia-night.
Scholarship awards increased to $1,000
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club of Haverhill is accepting applications for three available scholarship awards. Each award is for $1,000.
Eligible applicants are students who attend Haverhill High School, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Pentucket Regional High School, or a Haverhill resident who attends another school or is home schooled.
The awards will be based on scholastic ability, character, activities and community service, and financial need. Completed applications must be received by April 3. Applications are available online at pentucketkiwanis.org.
Pelham School District election
PELHAM — Four positions for the Pelham School District are up for election — School Board member, treasurer, moderator and clerk.
Each elected position is for a three-year term.
Candidates must be Pelham residents and registered voters. Those who wish to run may file their intent beginning Wednesday, Jan. 22. The deadline for filing intent is Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m.
Candidates may file with the School Clerk at the various locations and times: Pelham Elementary School Main Office, Jan. 22 to 24 and 27 to 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Pelham Memorial School Gym on Jan. 22 from 7 to 7:30 p.m.; Pelham Police Station Jan. 28 to 30 from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
If one of these times is not convenient, email Danielle Pilato at districtclerk@pelhamsd.org.
50-plus job seekers invited to network
NORTH ANDOVER — The 50-plus Job Seekers Networking Group that addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection enters the new year with a series of new sessions optimized for seniors intent on improving their employment status.
Formed under the direction of the North Andover Senior Center, the program, which began in September, 2019, has seen the largest participation to date of any similar program pioneered and sponsored by the Massachusetts Council on Aging.
The program is aimed directly men and women in the 50-plus demographic who live in the Merrimack Valley or Essex County area. The program meets at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St., on a bi-weekly basis, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, beginning Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m.
The program is free but pre-registration is required at mcoaonline.com/50plusregistration. For more information, call Cahla Ahlstrom at 978-688-9560.
Funding for the 50-plus Job Seekers Networking Program is provided by a grant from the Executive Office of Elder Affairs.