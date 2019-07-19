HAVERHILL — Due to this Sunday's expected extreme heat, the Buttonwoods Museum has cancelled its planned Saltonstall tours and instead will hold them on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m.
Sir Richard Saltonstall of England set sail with his five children to America with John Winthrop’s fleet, the Massachusetts Bay Colony, from the early 1600s. Learn about their importance to the history of Rowley, and connections to Haverhill’s first settlers, to the Buttonwoods and to the Salem witch trials.
Attendees of the Saltonstall tours will be entered into a drawing for two free tickets to the October performance of “Saltonstall’s Trial” by Punctuate4 Productions at the Larcom Theater in Beverly.
Admission for these tours is free for museum members and $5 for non-members.
Take advantage of the museum’s summer half-priced membership offer for new members and take one of these tours for free.
The Buttonwoods Museum is located at 240 Water St. Visitors should enter via John Ward Avenue.