HAVERHILL — The 52nd annual Hole-in-One Contest to support The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund saw three people score a hole-in-one, including a father and son team.
The event raised $10,000 between the hole-in-one contest and a putting contest, the most raised in any year since the contest began.
Since its inception the event has raised more than $300,000 for the Santa Fund.
The contest was held Oct. 5 to 8 at Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center on Hilldale Avenue, where owners Ted and Mary Murphy have been hosting the contest for over five decades.
“We host this event so that the money raised will provide children with a merrier Christmas and families with many essentials,” Mary Murphy said.
John Mulligan of Haverhill has been a long-time participant, and on the third night of this year’s event, knocked in an impressive shot.
“We came back on Saturday and my son John ‘Jax’ Mulligan, 16, a sophomore member of Haverhill High School’s JV golf team, shot a hole-in-one as well,” he said. “I won a round for four at the Renaissance Gold Club and John won a round of four at the Haverhill Country Club. I also brought my son Prescott, 15, who doesn’t even play golf but he spent $50 on buckets ... knocking them out there.”
“It’s a great tradition where the golfers and even non-golfers come together to support the Santa Fund,” John Mulligan said.
Callie Dias, a sophomore member of North Andover High School’s varsity golf team, shot a hole-in-one on Saturday and chose a Titleist backpack and two dozen Titleist golf balls as her prizes.
“Callie got about eight measurements over the weekend and when one finally went into the hole on Saturday she was ecstatic,” said Kristin Murphy, involved with the family-run event. “Callie’s grandfather, Gerry White, a long-time volunteer for the contest, watched as the ball dropped into the hole, which made it even more special.”
Lines of people waited their turn for a chance at scoring a hole-in-one or a measurement for prizes that ranged from golf rounds to restaurant gift certificates and golf merchandise donated by individuals and businesses across the community.
Winners of the putting contest random drawing were Dave Accardi, $150; Tommy Murphy, $100 and Nick Lavallee, $50.
Here are the names, city or town of residence, and results. Everyone who scored a hole-in-one or a measurement qualified for prizes.
Callie Dias, N. Andover, Hole-in-One; Jax Mulligan, Haverhill, Hole-in-One, and John Mulligan, Haverhill, Hole-in-One.
Zach Hurrell, Haverhill, 2 inches; Kevin Murphy, Haverhill, 4, 25, 30, 32; Max Byerley, Haverhill, 5, 27; L.B. Manning, Haverhill, 5; Tyler Kirby, Haverhill, 6; Matt Murphy, Haverhill, 8, 12, 26, 27, 32, 32; Tommy Murphy, Haverhill, 8, 33; Steve Langlais, Haverhill, 9; Chris Sargent, Haverhill, 9, 24; Will Miele, Salem, NH, 10; Steve Harrison, Haverhill, 11, 17, 27, 29; Peter Lorigan, Atkinson, 12, 15; John Bourque, Atkinson, 13; Don Lee, Wakefield, NH, 13; Gabby Manning, Haverhill, 14; John Dias, N. Andover, 15; Patrick Murphy, Haverhill, 18; Tim Donahue, Haverhill, 18; Melinda Barrett, Haverhill, 19; Tom Lynch, Haverhill, 20; Tim DeRoche, Haverhill, 22; Joe Carrabino, N. Andover, 22; Bob Murphy, Haverhill, 23; Janice Hardiman, Haverhill, 23; Matt Venturi, Haverhill, 24, 30, 32; Bryan Lee, Manchester, 26, 31; Jessica Falzareno, Methuen, 27; Aaron Pernilla-Roche, Haverhill, 27; Tony DiFloures, Haverhill, 27; Matt McGowan, Haverhill, 27, 31; Chris Sargent Sr., Haverhill, 27, 32; Jimmy Grant, Haverhill, 28; George Warner, Haverhill, 28; Dan Grayton, Cambridge, 28; Joe Fox, Plaistow, 30; Ernie Calverley, Andover, 30; Tim McGonagle, Haverhill, 30; Craig Barnard, Haverhill, 30, 31, 32; Brian Brooks, Haverhill, 31; Mike Murray, Haverhill, 31; Sean Gleason, Haverhill, 32; Tim Donahue, Haverhill, 32; Mark Panaro, Atkinson, 32; Walter Srybny, Haverhill, 32; Evan Stoddard, Haverhill, 35; Tom Malynn, Haverhill, 35; Bill Roche, Haverhill, 36, and Patty McRae, Haverhill, 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.