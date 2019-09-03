Sapienza dynasty comes to an end in schools

HAVERHILL — For the first time since 1960, Haverhill's Public Schools are without a member of the Sapienza family teaching in the district.
First it was Tony Sapienza, who began instructing math at Haverhill High School in 1960 and in 1974 became the math department head.
In 1976, he was appointed supervisor of math for K-12, a job he held until his untimely death in 1987 from a heart attack after setting an American record in a 3,000-meter race at Brown University. Sapienza was an avid runner.
His daughter Toni Sapienza-Donais followed in his footsteps, becoming a teacher and later a principal.
Then her daughter Jennifer followed in Toni's footsteps and taught in Haverhill for 10 years, until her recent move to Amesbury public schools.
"My dad could have never imagined that another member of the family would go on to teach in Haverhill's schools, as Jenn was just six months old when he died," Sapienza-Donais said. "I think he would have gotten a kick out of the fact that she teaches math, or that she would have won a national award for teaching math."
Last year, Jennifer Donais was honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.
According to the National Science Foundation, it is the highest honor that a kindergarten through grade 12 math or science teacher can receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.
Sapienza-Donais began teaching math at the Consentino School in 1979 and continued to do so until becoming principal in 2011 of Whittier Middle School, a job she held for five years. She later became principal of the five neighborhood schools.
She retired in June of 2015 but three weeks later, then Superintendent James Scully called her out of retirement to appoint her principal of Greenleaf and Bartlett schools, a job she held for the past four years.
This past June, however, as part of Superintendent Margaret Marotta's redistricting plan that included St. James programs moving into the Greenleaf and Bartlett schools, Sapienza-Donais was offered the principalship of Walnut Square. She declined the offer in order to run for School Committee.
"I guess you could say I'm finally retired now," she said. "Thinking back, retirement for three weeks was fun but I missed the children and being involved in school activities."
Jennifer Donais began teaching math at the Hunking School in 2010, then later at the Nettle Middle School. For the past two years she worked at Silver Hill as a math coach.
She said she recently resigned from her job at Silver Hill to become a middle-school math coach at Amesbury Middle School.
She said she now works for former Haverhill Assistant School Superintendent Jared Fulgoni, who was passed over by several members of Haverhill's School Committee during a superintendent search last year. Fulgoni was almost immediately hired to lead the Amesbury school district.
"I am sad to leave Haverhill, but I was given a great opportunity that I could not refuse," Jennifer Donais said. "In Amesbury, I'm a middle school math coach, which is a position that Haverhill does not have. But, Haverhill does have elementary school math coaches."
She said she's now working with middle school students and their data to make their core instruction in math stronger.
"Their math scores in the middle school have not quite been where they want them to be the past years so I am excited to support instruction and bring more STEM skills into the math program," she said.
She said it was a hard decision to leave Haverhill, but that it was the right thing to do for her professional growth.
"Taking risks and making changes can only help me become a better educator," she said. "I'm also excited to work under Jared Fulgoni again. He was a great asset in Haverhill and I know has a similar vision to me in the direction he wants the math program to go in Amesbury."