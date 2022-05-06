Editor’s note: This is story 3 in a series of stories about the bus routes serving Lawrence-area riders who rely on public transportation.
The bus wave is going away.
The region’s traditional way of catching a bus — hailing it with a hand wave — will be replaced by designated bus stops in the coming months on Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority routes.
It will take some getting use to. Flagging buses has been a Valley practice for longer than most people can remember.
But hailing a bus can be confusing, even intimidating, especially for new riders, says MVRTA Administrator Noah Berger, a public transportation journeyman of 30 years in New England and with the MVRTA since August.
“Right now we are a flag system, which is great if you know the system inside and out, but very few people do,” said Berger.
Furthermore, all that stopping and starting contributes to traffic jams, fouls the buses’ on-time performances and, above all, is dangerous, say drivers, planners, elected officials and riders.
Where do accidents typically take place?
“Pulling in and pulling out,” said Lawrence City Councilor Gregory DelRosario on Monday while riding on the 40 bus route.
The bus was on its 3:15 p.m. run, having nosed out from Buckley Transportation Center in downtown Lawrence bound for Village Plaza in Methuen and back to Buckley.
The 40 bus is notorious for its stops and starts, dozens of them over a half-mile stretch, said DelRosario, a former MVRTA driver.
Sitting up front was Brenda Sullivan of Andover. She rides the bus a couple times a week, to shop and bank and such. Informed of the coming change, she envisioned hardship for riders in bad weather.
“I don’t know if I’ll have to walk quite a distance in the winter,” she said.
Another passenger, sitting nearby, Wilfredo Huelto of Methuen, rides the bus home from work each day. He looked tired after having finished his shift at the Hans Kissle food factory in Haverhill.
“The bus stop is a very good idea,” he said in Spanish. He likes the idea of having a set place to calmly wait for the bus to arrive.
Meanwhile, electronic dings sounded as riders pressed stop request buttons.
The driver, Milton Aparicio of Methuen, eased the 35-foot bus to the roadside at a safe and available spot.
Aparicio, who has been driving MVRTA buses for more than 20 years, welcomes bus stops.
What is especially dangerous is when people on the opposite side of the street wave for the bus to stop, he said. Often, they are running and preparing to cut across traffic to get to the other side.
Bus drivers, per MVRTA rules, disregard hails from the left side of the street. Bus drivers also won’t pick up passengers at locations designated as unsafe including intersections.
Aparicio navigates the route with the confidence of someone who has done it a long time. There are lots of judgment calls involved in deciding where to stop.
Someone on the bus will signal to get off, while, outside, in the distance, a person will be waving for a ride. Not only that. Sometimes people waving for a ride are separated by only 20 yards or less.
As the bus begins its inbound leg back to Buckley two 20-something women climb aboard and one of them mutters an insult in the driver’s direction. She’s apparently miffed at having been made to walk a short distance to where the bus stopped.
Fortunately, most of the riders are courteous and grateful for the ride, which for the next two years will be free on all MVRTA routes.
Today, surprisingly, the 40 bus has far fewer stops than usual, the driver said.
“Today, is like easy money for me,” he said. “Usually, at this time, you are like 10 or 15 minutes behind.”
Overall, ridership is up by 45% in the last two months, since the buses went fare free.
Meanwhile, the MVRTA has taken delivery of 500 bus stop sign posts.
Installation, on its busiest bus routes serving Lawrence and Methuen and Haverhill, is expected to start by the end of this month or early June, says Berger.
He expects all 500 signs will be in place by year’s end, posted in the seven other towns and cities with fixed stops on the MVRTA’s 24 routes. The MVRTA may order additional signs, as well.
The transit authority has consulted for years with Betsy Goodrich, a senior transportation planner with the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, on proposed bus stop locations for the MVRTA’s 60 buses.
Goodrich moved to the Merrimack Valley in 2000 from Washington, D.C., where she relied on buses to get around.
Here, upon arrival, she was confused by the flagging system and not having designated spots and times to get from point A to point B.
“I had never seen this,” she said.
The transit authority is consulting further with towns and cities on the bus stop locations, Berger said.
Berger’s bus stop meetings this month included those with Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena and the City Council’s public safety committee.
There are also plans to install shelters — stops with roofs and benches — on routes including on Broadway in Methuen.
The wave will not go away immediately. A transition period will remain during which waves and bus stops will overlap, Berger said.
The wave does have a personalized quality that some people might miss.
There are as many ways of “waving” a bus as there are people’s personalities.
There is the common wave, a staid uplifted hand at head height.
Then there is the arm and hand to the side, sort of like a railroad crossing gate or someone hitchhiking.
There is the nonchalant quick wave of a finger, usually an index.
Then there is the frantic overhead “Here I am, Here I am” wave of the arms.
The sight of people running is common. Running from stores to the curb. Running from parking lots to the curb. Solo runners. Running in pairs. Running in packs of three or four.
Nobody wants to miss the bus.
