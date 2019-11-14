HAVERHILL — Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Joan Graciale walked from her nearby home to St. George's church on Washington Street to ask the demolition crew for one or two bricks from the 127-year-old building.
She said he had been married there in 1980 and that all her children had been baptized there.
"I’m sad, very sad," she said. "To see it come down ... it was sad even when they closed the doors. It was like, ‘well I don’t have a church now.'"
Graciale, like other residents who once attended St. George's church in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood, will soon witness the construction of low-income housing where their church stood for more than a century.
It has been years since St. George's closed its doors and since then the building has sat vacant and had fallen into disrepair.
The church was abandoned in 1998 when four Catholic churches in the city consolidated. Mayor James Fiorentini said he originally hoped to see St. George's — the church his own grandparents attended — preserved, but "after years of it sitting there inactive ... I became all for this project."
Then a local organization stepped forward with plans to replace the former St. George's Church property with low-income housing and is currently demolishing the old church.
Bread & Roses Housing, a nonprofit based in Lawrence, received a special permit last year to proceed with the project, gaining unanimous approval from the Haverhill City Council.
Yesenia Gil, executive director of Bread & Roses Housing, said that due to funding, logistical concerns, management and other considerations, her organization revised its plan to build three duplexes and one single-family home, rather than two larger buildings, one with six and another with four units.
She said the changes would reduce costs from nearly $3 million to about $1.5 million, make the properties easier to build and manage, reduce density and boost quality of life for the homeowners, and increase open space along the site. The proposed units would still feature off-street parking and individual fenced-in yard space, she said.
The project earned enthusiastic support from city councilors, the mayor, the planning director and community groups including the Mount Washington Alliance and Urban Kindness for its two-birds-with-one-stone approach in both removing the abandoned church, which has become a neighborhood blight, and bringing home ownership to the area, which has struggled with absent landlords and crime in recent years.
Gil said the initial foundations for the home are expected to be poured following demolition, with construction of the first two duplexes taking place over the winter, followed by construction of a third duplex in the spring and the single-family home.
"I hope it sets a standard and serves as a catalyst for additional housing opportunities for the residents of Mount Washington," Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua said.
The nonprofit aims to get low-income families into homeownership by providing newly-renovated or newly-built homes to very low-income, first-time homebuyers at a reduced rate. The goal is to offer those families with the benefits that come with being a homeowner and to help them become financially stable.
Bread & Roses maintains ownership of the land through a community land trust, so that more low-income families can take over the home if the residents decide to move. It's also stipulated that the houses must remain owner-occupied and cannot be rented.
Gil said the new homeowners are expected to move in next summer.
"We've developed units in North Andover and Lawrence, and we're now expanding into Haverhill," she said.