Attorney general warns of scams related to COVID-19
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and New Hampshire Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis urge New Hampshire citizens to practice increased vigilance when asked to provide personal information over the phone or by email by anyone claiming to provide unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
While New Hampshire Employment Security will call individuals and send e-mail messages providing and requesting information, they will never send a text providing or requesting information and will never request your credit card information. If such a request is made, government officials say you should immediately hang up the phone or, if the request is on a website, immediately close the website and browser and delete your browsing history from your computer or smartphone.
If you receive a call and are unsure of its legitimacy, hang up immediately and call the unemployment assistance hotline at 603-271-7700, to ensure you are speaking with a real representative from New Hampshire Employment Security.
If you receive a call from someone representing themselves as “partnering” with NHES to process unemployment claims, this is a scam. Hang up immediately. Only state employees process claims and payments.
Stay away from any site that charges a fee to sign up for unemployment benefits.
Never provide personal information such as your social security number or date of birth without verifying the person with whom you are communicating. Never provide banking information without verifying the person with whom you are communicating. Never deposit suspicious or unexpected checks into your account.
Never wire funds to strangers. Make sure you know the person very well before sending them money through a wire service like Western Union or MoneyGram.
To report a scam, call 888-468-4454 or email DOJ-CPB@doj.nh.gov. Visit online at doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints.
Changes made in town services
DERRY — Effective April 6, the tax collector’s office drive-through will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
The public is asked to note that it takes between 5 and 10 minutes to process a registration and the town has only one drive-through lane. Online registration of motor vehicles and other services remains an option.
To comply with the governor’s directive on social distancing, the use of the transfer station will be metered. Approximately 10 vehicles will be allowed into the facility at any one time, and additional vehicles will be held in queue at the guard shack.
Household Hazardous Waste Day scheduled for May 2 is canceled and a future date will be announced.
Derby Day scheduled for May 2 is postponed to the fall and a new date will be announced.
Chamber supports businesses during crisis
SALEM, N.H. — The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce continues to support the local and state business communities through the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
This week and last, chamber president Donna Morris has been on calls with the congressional delegation — Sens. Shaheen and Hassan and Congresswomen Kuster — as well as Gov. Chris Sununu, NH Business & Economic Affairs (NH-BEA), NH Small Business Administration, New Hampshire Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, and others.
The most important thing is communication and feedback as to how local businesses are doing, and what issues they are seeing when they try to access various programs. Anyone have having issues or problems is asked to let Morris know so she can relay that information and connect accordingly.
Contact Morris at donna@gschamber.com.
UNH recreation center converted to medical unit
DURHAM, N.H. — The University of New Hampshire's Hamel Recreation Center has been converted to help with medical needs and used as a potential overflow and quarantine facility in preparation of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases.
At the request of Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and in partnership with the New Hampshire National Guard, the gym at the center was transformed to accommodate 250 patients. The space will be used for patients who have already had medical care at a local hospital but need a few more recovery days before going home, freeing up hospital beds. The university is also offering resources in support of drive-through UNH dining to provide meals to those on campus.
The university has donated more than 45,000 pairs of gloves, nearly 11,000 surgical masks, 216 protective gowns, 4,800 N-95 respirators and 38 Tyvek suits and donated the personal protective equipment to health care facilities. Laboratory equipment is being made available to medical personnel as they work to combat the virus, particularly with regard to ramping up the state's testing capacity.
A time lapse video is available at unh.app.box.com/s/buvqn3fpib7qz333a6ouq1k1m7arpwfm.
Tupelo Music Hall offers support
DERRY — The Tupelo Music Hall, 10A St., has closed its performance venue, but continues to serve the community with food and supplies during the coronavirus crisis.
The music venue is also working with several nonprofits and others in the community to help get food and supplies to people in need.
The music hall is also working hard on its Family Meals and Supplies program, offering food delivery to high-risk people and also welcoming donations of food and other items.
On Facebook, Tupelo owner Scott Hayward thanked everyone who is reaching out to donate and purchase food and materials during this challenging time.
"I'm very thankful for all who are doing this," Hayward said. "I know many of your are hurting yourselves, and it's really heartwarming to see so many people thinking of others during this time."
Delivery fees will be waived for anyone living within 10 minutes of the venue, and who are homebound and unable to leave the house due to medical concerns.
Call the box office at 603-437-5100 for availability and prices of items and to plan a pickup time. All orders will be brought outside to a table and gloved employees will help serve customers. The Tupelo said shows are being rescheduled.